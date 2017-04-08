Google Android Nougat now running on nearly 5 per cent devices

Google’s Android Nougat is currently running on 4.5 devices for Android 7.0. version, while version 7.1 is currently on 0.4 per cent devices. Google’s Android Nougat is currently running on 4.5 devices for Android 7.0. version, while version 7.1 is currently on 0.4 per cent devices.

Google’s Android Nougat is currently running on 4.5 devices for Android 7.0. version, while version 7.1 which is the latest is currently on 0.4 per cent devices. The data is collected up till April 3, 2017, and it looks like Android Nougat is gaining adoption, though of course the pace is far from ideal. Android Marshmallow, which was launched in 2015, still leads with 31.2 per cent adoption.

Other notable numbers in this Android division list are: Lollipop 5.0 and Lollipop 5.1, which have 9 per cent and 23 per cent share total, making it a grand total of 32 percentage points. KitKat, which was launched in 2013 still has 20 per cent market share, and Jelly Bean from 2012 has over 10 percentage points share if you combine all the versions of the OS.

Overall its good to see the list starts only at Gingerbread, and that Cupcake, etc are all out. But the fact that KitKat is still on 20 per cent devices is bad news. Old software is never good from a security perspective, and on Google’s Android this has remained a problem.

For Google , there’s really no solution for this. OEMs continue to launch phones in 2017 with Android Marshmallow, and updates are often rolled out very slowly or never pushed for budget phones. But it seems Android Nougat is making a steady progress. In February, Android Nougat had managed to reach 1 per cent devices, and grew to 2.8 per cent March.

Android 7.1.2 Nougat has already been rolled out for Google and Nexus devices. The update brings about a number of changes for Google Pixel and XL like bug fixes, general performance improvements as well as added features.

