Google Android Nougat now running on 7.1 per cent devices

Google’s Android Nougat is steadily gaining adoption with the operating system now running on 7.1 percent devices. Currently Android 7.0 version is running on 6.6 per cent devices, while version 7.1 which is the latest is on 0.5 per cent devices. The Google Play distribution data is collected up till May 2, 2017. Android Marshmallow, which was launched in 2015, still leads with 31.2 per cent adoption.

Other notable numbers in this Android division list are: Lollipop 5.0 and Lollipop 5.1, which have 8.7 per cent and 23.3 per cent share total, making it a grand total of 32 percentage points. KitKat, which was launched in 2013 still has 18.8 per cent market share, and Jelly Bean from 2012 has 9.1 percentage points share if you combine all the versions of the OS.

Overall its good to see the list starts only at Gingerbread, and that Cupcake, etc are all out. In February, Android Nougat had managed to reach 1 per cent devices, and grew to 2.8 per cent March.

In the previous month, the share of Android Lollipop was around 32.5 per cent. Usage of Android Marshmallow has shown a slight drop, with Android 6.0 growing from 31.3 per cent in March to 31.2 per cent in April. Android 4.4 Kitkat was running on 20.8 per cent devices in April. Android Jelly Bean was at 10.6 per cent.

Google has added Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones to its end-of-life support page. Google Pixel phones will receive Android updates for at least two years starting from when the devices first became available on Google Store. Google is not guaranteeing Android updates for Pixel and XL after October 2018.

