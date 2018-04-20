Google Android 8.1 Oreo: Nokia 7 Plus to OnePlus 5T, list of phones with latest update

From Nokia 7 Plus to Vivo V9 to Oppo F7, these smartphones run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo. From Nokia 7 Plus to Vivo V9 to Oppo F7, these smartphones run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo.

Google released the latest Android 8.1 Oreo in December last year, and since then many phones are still waiting for an upgrade. According to the official Android distribution numbers for the month of April, Android Oreo ( Android 8.0 and 8.1) is now close to 5 per cent of active devices. That’s quite a growth in usage, given the fact that the latest Android flavour was running on a mere 1.1 per cent devices back in the month of February. Still, the install base of Android Oreo is significantly low. Meanwhile, here’s a list of smartphones available in India that are already running Android 8.1 Oreo.

Nokia 7 Plus and Android Oreo 8.1

Even though Nokia 7 Plus has not gone on sale yet in India, the phone is already receiving Android 8.1 Oreo. Nokia 7 Plus is an Android One-branded device, which is why it will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo. What Android One branding means the phone will get regular software patches, no bloatware, and timely software updates.

In addition to Android One, Nokia 7 Plus is a great smartphone that should appeal to both die-hard Nokia fans and Android fanboys alike. You can read our detailed review of Nokia 7 Plus to know more about its performance, cameras, and battery life. Nokia 7 Plus is priced at Rs 25,999 and will go on sale in India on April 30.

Nokia 6 (2018) initially shipped with Android 8.0, but the handset has recently started receiving Android 8.1 update in India.

Nokia 6 (2018) on Android Oreo 8.1

Nokia 6 (2018) is also an Android One-branded smartphone. With Android One, one should expect a near-stock Android experience with the promise of monthly security updates, as well as regular software updates. Nokia 6 (2018) initially shipped with Android 8.0, but the handset has already been upgraded to Android 8.1 update in India.

For starters, Nokia 6 (2018) is an improved version of the original Nokia 6, which made its debut last year. The new handset has been improved on many fronts – and even the look has been altered a bit. You can read our detailed review of Nokia 6 (2018) to get a sense of the mid-end device. Nokia 6 (2018) is priced at Rs 16,999 and is already available in the market.

The just-released Vivo V9 ships with the company’s own FunTouch 4.1 UI on top, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The just-released Vivo V9 ships with the company’s own FunTouch 4.1 UI on top, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Vivo V9 on Android Oreo 8.1

Vivo V9 ships with the company’s own FunTouch 4.1 UI on top, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Thinking of upgrading to the Vivo V9? Well, there’s a huge change in design, thanks to the presence of a ‘notch’ above the display. It may not have a premium build, but Vivo has stitched together a package that’s unlike any other phone in its price segment.

There’s a long list of things that Vivo gets right in the V9: there’s a great camera, the battery life is good, and performance is also okay. Our detailed review will surely help you decide whether the Vivo V9 is your next smartphone or not. Vivo V9 is priced at Rs 22,990 and is already available for purchase in the country.

Oppo F7 is based on ColorOS 5.0, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Oppo F7 on Android Oreo 8.1

Oppo F7 is another solid contender in the mid-end segment – and yes, it too runs on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone is based on ColorOS 5.0, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The custom UI may not be refreshing, but at the end of the day, you’re getting the latest Android version with all available features. And frankly this a phone that will serve just about anyone’s need, with a 6.2-inch FHD+ display, a MediaTek Helio P60 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 3400mAh battery. Perhaps the highlight of the phone is its 25MP front camera that is ideal for taking detailed self-portraits and that’s refreshing.

Both Both OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T have started receiving the latest OxygenOS 5.1.0 OTA update in India.

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T

Both OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T have started receiving the latest OxygenOS 5.1.0 OTA update, which brings Android 8.1 Oreo to the devices. The official build adds a number of new features and improves security. There’s something called the “full-screen gesture” support, which essentially allows users to hide the navigation bar completely and, instead use different gestures. In addition, you’ll find optimisations in gaming mode and much more. The company is still selling the OnePlus 5T. The latter smartphone is priced upwards of Rs 32,990 in India. Users, however, should note that OnePlus 5T will soon be replaced by OnePlus 6, which is expected to land in India sometime next month.

Both Pixel 2 XL and Pixel 2 were the first ones to receive the Android 8.1 Oreo update. Both Pixel 2 XL and Pixel 2 were the first ones to receive the Android 8.1 Oreo update.

Google Pixel 2XL and Pixel 2

Google’s own Pixel smartphones are quick to get the latest Android update. Both Pixel 2 XL and Pixel 2 were the first ones to receive the Android 8.1 Oreo update. Of course, they will be upgraded to Android P when the new software starts rolling out this fall. Out of the two, Google Pixel 2 XL has been mired in controversy since the day of launch, from low-quality OLED screens to burn-in to clicking sounds. Still, there’s one solid reason to pick up the Pixel 2 XL: the camera. With exception of Huawei P20 Pro, neither the iPhone X nor the Galaxy S9+ has managed to outrank the Pixel 2 XL’s camera.

