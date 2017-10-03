Google Android 8.0 Oreo now on 0.2 per cent devices, Nougat on 17%

Google Android Oreo now on 0.2 per cent devices and the adoption rate continues to rise very slowly. Google Android Oreo now on 0.2 per cent devices and the adoption rate continues to rise very slowly.

Google’s latest Android OS 8.0 Oreo is now listed on the monthly data mapping the distribution of various versions of the mobile OS. Of course, Android Oreo 8.0 adoption remains low and it is still running on only 0.2 per cent of devices in the market. The previous OS, which is Android Nougat is on around 17.8 percentage point of active devices. While Android Nougat 7.0.0 is on 15.8 per cent devices, around 2 per cent users are on Android Nougat 7.1.

Android’s OS fragmentation problem is one that is not going to be solved anytime soon. While Android Oreo is now available for Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus devices, most other manufacturers and OEMs are still working on the update. With carrier network testing, chip testing, OEM testing, etc, the Android Oreo update for most phones will probably appear by the time the Android P is out. Recently Sony launched its Xperia XZ1 in the market with Android Oreo running out of the box.

For now even Android Nougat’s base is not the majority one on the chart. Android Marshmallow continues to dominate with 32 per cent of Android devices still on this version of the OS. The nearly two-and-half-year old OS still continues to dominate Android’s charts, and many phones remain on Marshmallow, especially budget ones. These are unlikely to get the update to Nougat.

Android Lollipop has a 27.7 percentage point share, this includes 6.7 per cent devices on Android 5.0, while 21 per cent devices are on Android 5.1 Lollipop. Android KitKat is now on 14.5 per cent of active devices, seeing a small drop from the previous month.

In contrast to Android Oreo, reports say Apple’s iOS 11 was already on over 25 per cent of the devices one week after the launch, though the adoption rate was slower compared to iOS 10.

