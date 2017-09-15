Google Android 8.0 Oreo: Full list of Motorola devices that will get the update

Motorola, in a blog post, posted a list of smartphones that will be getting the Android 8.0 Nougat update. Motorola, in a blog post, posted a list of smartphones that will be getting the Android 8.0 Nougat update.

Google rolled out Android 8.0 Oreo for Pixel and Nexus devices last month. Now Motorola, in a blog post, posted a list of smartphones that will be getting the latest software update. Though Motorola didn’t give out a exact timeline for the rollout, the company simply said the update will be made available starting this fall, which could be beginning September. “We’re happy to confirm Android 8.0 Oreo will be joining our fleet of Motorola smartphones, starting this fall,” read company’s post.

Motorola device that will be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo include:

• Moto Z

• Moto Z Droid

• Moto Z Force Droid

• Moto Z Play

• Moto Z Play Droid

• Moto Z2 Play

• Moto Z2 Force Edition

• Moto X4

• Moto G5

• Moto G5 Plus

• Moto G5S

• Moto G5S Plus

In the post, Motorola has said that this is the ‘full list’ of smartphones that will be getting the Oreo OS upgrade. Clearly, the list includes newer smartphones by the company, and those older than the Moto G4 series might not get updated to Android Oreo.

Several smartphone makers like Nokia, HTC, and OnePlus have confirmed Oreo for their devices. HTC, in a tweet, said that HTC U11, HTC U Ultra, HTC 10 will be the first few devices to get Android 8.0, beginning with U11 in Q4. HMD Global, on the other hand, has revealed that that all of its Nokia-branded smartphones will be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo. This includes Nokia 8, Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3.

OnePlus has also confirmed Android O update for OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T and the latest OnePlus 5 smartphones. Additionally, Andy Rubin’s Essential PH-1 smartphone is slated to get Android Oreo update as well. Other OEMs in the list include Samsung, Huawei, General Mobile, Kyocera, LG, Sharp, and Sony

