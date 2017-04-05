Android 7.1.2 Nougat is out of beta, rolled out for Pixel and Nexus devices

Android 7.1.2 Nougat update for Google Pixel and Pixel XL devices brings about a number of changes including bug fixes, general performance improvements. Android 7.1.2 Nougat update for Google Pixel and Pixel XL devices brings about a number of changes including bug fixes, general performance improvements.

Google Android 7.1.2 Nougat update is now out of beta and has started rolling out for Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 6P, 5X, and Nexus Player. Images and OTA files of the update are already available on company’s developer site. Google will also patch April security update along with Android 7.1.2 Nougat.

“Android 7.1.2 is an incremental maintenance release focused on refinements, so it includes a number of bugfixes and optimizations, along with a small number of enhancements for carriers and users,” Dave Burke, VP of Engineering at Google in a blog post. The beta version of Android 7.1.2 Nougat was rolled out in January.

Android 7.1.2 Nougat update for Pixel and Pixel XL devices brings about a number of changes such as bug fixes, general performance improvements as well as added features. It improves fingerprint swipe performance and Bluetooth connectivity in Pixel, Pixel XL smartphones and bring about battery usage alerts.

“Some of the other fixes are with the early shutdown issue on the Pixel, a fix for the small number of users experiencing pink banding on the camera, and a fix to the audio popping issue some users were experiencing at high volumes,” ,” said Orrin, Pixel Community Manager, in Google Pixel product forum.

Google has left out Nexus 6 smartphone and Nexus 9 tablet form the list of eligible devices scheduled to receive Android 7.1.2 Nougat update. The devices were released in 2014, and supported beta program until Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Google has confirmed to Droid Life Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 won’t receive major updates in the future. However, they’ll still get security patches for about a year.

