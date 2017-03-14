Google and Reliance Jio working on affordable 4G smartphone: Report

The report quotes industry sources, who say the Google’s branding will help boost sale of Jio’s new 4G handset. The report quotes industry sources, who say the Google’s branding will help boost sale of Jio’s new 4G handset.

Google and Reliance Jio are reportedly working to launch an affordable 4G smartphone which will exclusively use Jio’s 4G network. According to a report in The Hindu Business Line, the device could be launched by the end of this year. Further, the two companies are said be developing software that will be used in RJio’s smart TVs.

The report quoted industry sources as saying that Google’s branding will help boost sale of Jio’s new 4G handset. The smartphone is expected to do slightly better in terms of performance as Reliance Jio apps will come more ‘tightly integrated’ into the Android platform, the report said.

Reliance Jio already has its line-up of 4G smartphones under its ‘Lyf’ brand. In terms of pricing, the handsets start for as low as Rs 2,999 and go all the way up to Rs 19,999. Google, on the other hand, has tried its hands in the budget smartphone segment with its Android One project. However, the project wasn’t very successful in India given the promised regular updates took a long time to get delivered on smartphones.

Android One phones were launched in India in September 2014. The phones offered budget specifications and came with pure Android. The other highlight of the Android One phones from Micromax, Karbonn and Spice was the promise of regular upgrades to the next level of Android OS.

Reliance Jio, which is one of the largest telecom companies in India, has about 100 million subscribers on its 4G network. Jio’s association with Google could also mean a pure Android experience and better performance at affordable prices.

