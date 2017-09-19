Gionee X1s launched in India: Price is Rs 12,999 and here are the specifications

Gionee X1s has been launched in India and starts at a price of Rs 12,999. It will be available for sale from September 21. Gionee X1s has been launched in India and starts at a price of Rs 12,999. It will be available for sale from September 21.

Gionee X1s has been announced for the India smartphone market. The Gionee X1s is the successor in the X series after the Gionee X1, which was launched in August. The device will be available across all retail stores in India at a price of Rs 12,999 from September 21.

Gionee X1s offers a 5.2-inch HD IPS display with Gorilla glass 3 protection and a metallic design. The phone runs on the 1.5GHz, 64-bit MT6737T Quad-core processor and is supported by Amigo 4.0 based on Android 7.0. The X1s offers 3GB RAM with internal storage of 16GB and runs on a 4000 mAh battery. Storage is expandable on the Gionee X1s to 256GB via a microSD card.

Gionee X1s offers a 13MP rear camera and 16MP selfie camera accompanied with selfie flash. The fingerprint sensor not only unlocks the phone, but also stabilizes selfies claims the company. The selfie camera also has Beautified Video and Face Beauty 2.0 enhancements. The X1s combines IR remote and flash together to help control home devices. The smartphone also sports a split screen.

For this phone, Airtel is offering new or existing customers 10 GB data extra each month for 6 months on a recharge of 1GB or more. Every Gionee X1s will come with 2 Paytm Cashback Voucher Codes as well, entitling customers to products worth Rs 350 from Paytm Mall with a cashback of Rs 250.

“The X1s brings consumers premium photography and advanced features that goes well beyond the conventional boundaries for this price segment. We are confident our users will embrace this fresh, stylish and innovatively propelled device.”, said Alok Shrivastava, Director – Business Intelligence and Planning, Gionee India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd