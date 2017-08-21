Gionee X1 with 8MP front camera, 3000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications

Gionee X1 has been launched in India, featuring an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a 3000mAh battery. Gionee X1 has been launched in India, featuring an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a 3000mAh battery.

Gionee X1 has been launched in India, featuring an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Gionee X1 is priced at Rs 8,999, and it can be purchased through offline retailers. The mid-end smartphone will be available in Black and Gold colour options.

The device packs a 5-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek’s MT6737 processor coupled with 2GB RAM. Moreover, it has 16GB of internal memory and users can expand storage up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. In addition, it features an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera alongside an 8-megapixel shooter on the front.

The smartphone has dual-SIM, as well as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Wi-Fi connectivity options. Battery capacity is sufficent at 3000mAh battery, and the phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat. Gionee X1 also features a fingerprint scanner on the back for added security.

“We are delighted to introduce the all new X1 which will surely be a delight for the users”, said Alok Shrivastava, Director – Business Intelligence and Planning, Gionee India. We are confident that the new line of products which we plan to launch soon will not only impress our customers in terms of the prices but also with their striking features and premium quality.”

At the launch of Gionee X1, the company has partnered with Airtel to provide its subscribers (both new and existing) additional 10 GB data per month for six successive recharges. Additionally, Gionee X1 buyers will get two PayTM cashback vouchers codes entitling then with Rs 250 cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 350 on PayTM Mall.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd