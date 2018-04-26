Gionee to launch new mid-budget smartphones with Full View display in India

Gionee is gearing up to launch a slew of mid-segment smartphones with Full View display in India today. Gionee is gearing up to launch a slew of mid-segment smartphones with Full View display in India today.

Gionee is gearing up to launch a slew of mid-segment smartphones with Full View display in India today. The company has already sent out media invites for an event in New Delhi. Though details of the upcoming smartphones are unclear at this moment, the company has confirmed the devices will be priced between Rs 9,000 to Rs 15,000. Face Unlock feature will also be included on new Gionee smartphones. The Chinese player is likely to launch more than two phones.

“With an endeavor to ignite the youthful mind, we cordially invite you to join us to explore and experience a whole new world of Gionee Smartphones – Bigger, Wider and Better,” reads the Gionee invite. Gionee F6, F205 and Steel 3 smartphones, which were announced in China in November last year are expected to make a debut in India today, though there is no official confirmation. These phones feature a Full View display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Gionee S11, S11s and M7 Plus were also introduced around the same time in China, though it is unlikely the devices will launch in India as they are priced on a higher side.

In terms of specifications, Gionee F205 comes with a 5.45-inch display in an 18:9 aspect ratio. It runs Android 7.1 Nougat. The phone is powered by the MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The F205 is backed by a 2670mAh battery. It features an 8MP rear lens and a 5MP selfie camera.

Gionee F6 has a 5.7-inch Full View display (720×1440 pixels) with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 3D curved glass. The phone packs the Snapdragon 430 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space, expandable up to 128GB. The battery is 2,970mAh. Gionee F6 gets 16MP+2MP dual rear cameras and an 8MP selfie shooter. Meanwhile, the Steel 3 comes with a 5.5-inch HD+ display. It runs Snapdragon 425 processor and includes a 4000mAh battery.

