Gionee to launch new budget smartphones with Full View display in India on April 26

Gionee is gearing up to launch a range of smartphones with Full View display in India on April 26. Gionee is gearing up to launch a range of smartphones with Full View display in India on April 26.

Gionee is gearing up to launch a range of smartphones with Full View display in India on April 26. The company has already sent out media invites for an event in New Delhi. “With an endeavor to ignite the youthful mind, we cordially invite you to join us to explore and experience a whole new world of Gionee Smartphones – Bigger, Wider and Better,” it reads. The new Gionee devices will be priced between Rs 9,000 to Rs 15,000 and we can expect the company to launch more than two smartphones. The Gionee phones will ship with Face Unlock feature as well.

Gionee, which competes with the likes of Xiaomi, Samsung and Lenovo has ramped up its marketing budget to around 750 crore in 2017-18. In November last year, Gionee India Global Sales Director David Chang told PTI the company aims to become top 5 in the Indian smartphone market by March 2018. Gionee is focusing on expanding its product portfolio and strengthening retail presence in the country.

Also Read: Gionee S10 Lite launched at Rs 15,999: Price, features and specs

In November last year, Gionee unveiled the F6, F205 and Steel 3 with Full View display at an event in China. We can expect one or more of these devices to make a debut in India on April 26. Gionee S11, S11s and M7 Plus were also announced, though the phones are priced on a higher side. Gionee F205 is an entry-level phone with an 18:9 display, metal unibody design, 8MP rear camera, and more. The F6 has a 3D curved glass back design, dual rear camera setup, among other features. Gionee Steel 3 meanwhile gets a 5.5-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 425 processor, 8MP shooters on both sides of the phone and a 4000mAh battery.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd