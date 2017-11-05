Gionee to launch eight bezel-less smartphones on November 26

Gionee is all set to launch eight smartphones with bezel-less displays on November 26 in China. (Image credit: Gionee/Weibo) Gionee is all set to launch eight smartphones with bezel-less displays on November 26 in China. (Image credit: Gionee/Weibo)

Gionee is planning to launch as many as eight smartphones with bezel-less displays on November 26. The launch will take place in Shenzhen, China. The company shared the invite on China’s social networking site Weibo.

The invite doesn’t reveal much information much, but the company did share that the highlight of the eight phones will be their bezel-less displays. Meanwhile, a report from Android Headlines claims the Chinese company will likely to launch the Gionee M6, Gionee M2018, Gionee S11 and S11 Plus, and the Gionee M7 Plus at the launch event. Out of the eight phones, Gionee M7 Plus and M2018 are said to be top-end devices. The M7 Plus, in particular, is expected to be a premium looking device with a leather back, 64GB internal storage and up to 6GB RAM. In a separate report, it claims the device will get a 6.43-inch display, the company’s largest full screen smartphone till date.

The latter smartphone will succeed the M2017, which made its debut last year in China and was priced at CNY 6,999 (or approx Rs 68,000). Gionee S11, on the other hand, will reportedly features a 6-inch FHD+ 18:9 display, MediaTek MT6763 processor, 16MP rear camera and a 5MP front facing shooter. The phone is likely to run Gionee’s custom AmigoOS, based on Android Nougat. Key details about all the eight phones are still missing, including the price and availability. More information will likely to emerge at the time of launch.

Meanwhile, Gionee has appointed its Global Sales Director David Chang to lead the India operations. The position was vacant since the exit of Arvind Vohra in July. Chang will drive the company’s position in the Indian market, with major focus on retail expansion, sales volumes and after sales service.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd