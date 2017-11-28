Gionee S11, S11s and M7 Plus launched: Price, specifications, and features Gionee S11, S11s and M7 Plus launched: Price, specifications, and features

At an event in China, Gionee launched a number of smartphones, including the S11, S11s and M7 Plus. All three premium phones focuses on design and performance. A total of eight new smartphones were made official at the company’s event in Shenzhen.

Gionee S11

Gionee’s S11 is packed with four cameras, that include a 16MP + 8MP dual-front camera setup, and a 16MP + 5MP dual-rear camera offering. The S11 features a bezel-less 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080) display and a curved body, that reflects light with 3D effects. It will run on Amigo 5.0, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. The powered by a MediaTek Helio P23 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. A microSD card is also available to expand the internal storage (up to 256GB). The S11 gives users a battery backup of 3410mAh. It is available in three colour variants for 1799 CNY (or approx Rs 17,562), and will be available in December.

Gionee S11S

Like the S11, Gionee offers four cameras in the S11S. The dual-camera setup is made up of a 20MP and 8MP front-facing sensors and a 16MP and 8MP paining on the front. The S11S comes with a 6.01-inch FHD+ display with Samsung AMOLED screen, and with a stainless steel frame. Like the S11, it is expected to run on Amigo 5.0 UI over Android 7.1 Nougat, and is powered by a Helio P30 processor.

Through its cameras, the S11S will also provide users a customized photo processor DSP, enhanced HDR Effect, wider dynamic range and bokeh mode among other features. The phone is powered by a 3600mAh battery, that comes with fast charging capability and a Power Management System. The S11S comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, which can be expanded to 128GB via microSD.

Gionee S11S also offers payment security with bank card binding as well as NFC payments such as bus card swipes. The data security features in the phone include Anti-theft 2.0 and Private Space. It is available for 3299 CNY (or approx Rs 32,217)and is available in space grey.

Gionee M7 Plus

Gionee’s M7 Plus comes with a 6.43-inch display having Samsung AMOLED screen and an 18:9 aspect ratio. This smartphone is based on Amigo 5.0 which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, which can be expanded to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Users can experience a 5000mAh battery with this phone.

The M7 Plus offers capacity to transfer amounts via Alipay IFAA2.0 standard and comes with a dual-security chipset, to protect data and digital transactions. The M7 Plus also offers wireless charging, is artificial intelligence-enabled, and comes with Automatic Speech Recognition. Priced at 4,399 CNY(or approx Rs 43,000), M7 Plus will be available from December.

