Gionee S10 Lite launched at Rs 15,999: Price, features and specs

Gionee has launched the S10 Lite in India at Rs 15,999. A variant of the Gionee S10 launched in China in May, the phone, having a 16MP selfie camera with fixed focus and selfie flash, will be available from December 23. The 5.2-inch HD display of this phone enables a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. Also, Gionee S10 Lite comes with Android Nougat, skinned with the company’s Amigo 4.0 UI.

The S10 Lite will receive 1.4GHz processor backup from the Snapdragon 427 SoC, and battery capacity of 3100 mAh. Consumers can experience fingerprint security on the device’s home button, which hosts the fingerprint scanner. Specifically, the S10 Lite enables WhatsApp Clone, a feature that enables 3 accounts of the messaging app to run simultaneously.

Users can experience a 13MP rear camera and a 16MP front lens on the S10 Lite. Gionee has powered the rear shooter to have auto-focus and LED flash with f/2.0 aperture. The front camera has been enhanced for selfie capabilities, even in low light conditions.

The Gionee S10 Lite has 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The device’s memory can be expanded to 128GB via a microSD card. Users can connect from and to this phone via 4G VoLTE capability, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, a microUSB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, along with FM radio support. Gionee has added accelerometer, digital compass, and proximity sensors to this phone.

Users can select the Gionee S10 Lite from its Gold and Black colour variants. Gionee will allow two Paytm Cashback Voucher Codes, that enable cashbacks worth Rs 250 each. These cashback codes will be made available if consumers make purchases worth Rs 350 on Paytm Mall. Subscribers will also get 5GB free data per month for a period of 10 months from Reliance Jio. Reliance has extended this offer for new and existing connections, that will get free data on recharges of Rs 309 or above.

