Gionee S10 with fours cameras, S10B, S10C launched in China: All you need to know

Gionee S10 smartphone with four cameras has been launched in China. The S10 features dual camera setup on the front as well as rear. It is priced at 2,599 yuan, which is around Rs 25,000. The rear camera in Gionee comes with support for bokeh.

Gionee S10 has a 16MP + 8MP rear camera setup, along with 20MP + 8MP cameras on the front. The smartphone features a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The device is powered by 2.5GHz MediaTek Helio P25 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Gionee S10 runs Android 7.0 Marshmallow with company’s Amigo 4.0 skin on top. It is 7.35mm thick and weighs 178 grams. Connectivity options on the S10 include: Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, OTG, microUSB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It is backed by a 3,450mAh battery.

Along with Gionee S10, the company also unveiled two more variants of the smartphones – S10B and S10C. Gionee S10B sports dual rear cameras on the back (13MP+5MP), while there’s a single 16MP camera unit on the front.

Gionee S10B runs MediaTek Helio P10 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage memory. It is priced at 2,199 Yuan (Rs 22,000 approx). The smartphone packs a massive 3,700mAh battery.

Gionee S10C is the most affordable smartphone of the three. It comes with 13MP rear camera and 16MP front camera. The device is priced at 1,599 Yuan (Rs 15,000 approx). Gionee S10C sports a 5.2-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels. Backed by a 3100mAh battery, the S10C runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

