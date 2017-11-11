Gionee M7 Power with 5,000mAh battery, FullView display to launch in India on Nov 15

Gionee M7 Power gets a 6-inch FullView display with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. Gionee M7 Power gets a 6-inch FullView display with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio.

Gionee is gearing up to launch its M7 Power smartphone in India on November 15. The Chinese handset manufacturer has already sent out media invites for an event New Delhi. To recall, Gionee M7 Power was unveiled along side the M7 phone in China in September. The highlight of the Gionee M7 Power is its Full display which comes with 18:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, the M7 Power packs a huge 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging technology.

Gionee M7 Power gets a 6-inch FullView display with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. In India, the smartphone will go up against the likes of Oppo F5 and Vivo V7+ which feature FullView display as well. The M7 Power doesn’t have a home button on the front, and people can use the rear-facing fingerprint sensor to unlock the device.

Powered by 1.4GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 435 processor, the M7 Power comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Gionee M7 Power sports a 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection auto focus, and LED flash. Various modes supported include slow motion, backlight, group selfie, night, time lapse, translation, and more. The front camera is 8MP and it supports features like card scanner and group selfie mode. This is a dual SIM smartphone that supports hybrid SIM slot. This means users can either put in two SIM cards or a SIM card and a microSD card. Gionee M7 Power runs Amigo OS 5.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

