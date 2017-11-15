Gionee M7 Power launched with 5,000mAh battery: Price in India, specifications, and features

Gionee M7 Power has been launched in India for Rs 16,999. Gionee M7 Power has been launched in India for Rs 16,999.

Gionee M7 Power with 5,000mAh battery and a 6-inch FullView display has been launched in India for Rs 16,999. The M7 Power will will be available starting November 25. Reliance Jio is giving up to 100GB additional 4G data to people who purchase Gionee M7 Power.

Gionee M7 Power features a 6.0-inch FullView display offering 720 x 1440 pixel screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Amigo OS 5.0, based on Android’s 7.1.1 Nougat. The device is powered by 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The internal storage can be extended upto 256GB via microSD card slot.

There’s 5000 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery on-board. The M7 Power has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. The rear camera of Gionee M7 Power offers various modes like slow motion, backlight, group selfie, night, time lapse, translation, and more. Additionally, the M7 Power’s front camera supports card scanner and group selfie mode. The dimensions of this smartphone are 156.30 x 75.60 x 8.60 mm, while it weighs up to 187 grams. This dual SIM smartphone supports nano SIM cards.

Gionee M7 Power uses a USB microUSB 2.0 port for charging. Other connectivity options offered by the phone are Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, FM, and USB OTG. Sensors on the M7 Power include Ambient Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass Magnetometer and Gyroscope.

Ahead of the launch, Gionee posted teasers on its official Twitter page, highlight M7 Power’s Full display. With a price-tag of Rs 16,999, the Gionee M7 Power will compete with the likes of Honor 9i smartphone which sports a bezel-less screen and offers four cameras (two on the front and two at the back).

