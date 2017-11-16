Gionee M7 Power first impressions: Big battery at mid-range price of Rs 16,999

Gionee M7 Power has a big 6-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9, and it sports extremely thin bezels on the sides. Gionee M7 Power has a big 6-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9, and it sports extremely thin bezels on the sides.

Smartphones with a full or bezel-less display are fast becoming a norm these days. The trend of bigger displays which sport thinner bezels has moved on from high-end phones to mid-range devices. Joining this latest ‘bezel-less’ trend is Gionee, which has launched its M7 Power smartphone in India. Gionee M7 boasts of a large full screen display coupled with a large 5,000mAh battery.

Gionee M7 Power has been priced at Rs 16,999 in India. Specifications include a 6-inch HD + display, Snapdragon 435 processor, 4GB RAM, 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. We spent some time with the M7 Power, and here’s our first impression of the smartphone.

Gionee M7 Power Design and Display

Gionee M7 Power has a big 6-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9, and it sports extremely thin bezels on the sides. There’s no home button on the front and there’s a circular fingerprint sensor at the back to unlock the device. Now Gionee M7 Power is not apt for one-hand usage and I had to struggle to scrolling up and down the display while using it with one hand. However, the placement of fingerprint sensor works well for me and I had no trouble unlocking the phone with this feature.

Thanks to the 5000 mAh battery, Gionee M7 Power is on the bulkier side. Gionee M7 Power is a thick phone at 8.60 mm. While it has a textured back, I’d recommend a back cover as it does not give a strong grip. Even the smooth metal frames on the sides feel slippery.

Gionee M7 Power has the power button along with volume keys on the right. There is a single speaker grille, a micro-USB charging port and a 3.5mm headset jack at the bottom of the Gionee M7 Power.

The smartphone has an HD+ resolution screen (1440 x 720 pixels), which isn’t really acceptable at this price point. There’s no oleophobic coating and the display is prone to smudges and fingerprint marks. The screen works fine and the viewing angles are decent, except in bright sunlight where I had to struggle with the M7 Power’s display.

Gionee M7 Power Camera

Gionee M7 Power gets a 13MP rear camera, while there’s an 8MP sensor on the front. While it does an average job of clicking pictures in bright outdoors, shots taken in low-light seem are not so great. Focus is not always quick, especially in low-light scenarios. Pictures taken using rear camera of Gionee M7 Power look a bit dull, and I’m not the biggest fan of the colour reproduction.

The front camera seems a notch better in my opinion. I liked the colour reproduction in selfies. It manages to capture details in pictures to a large extent and should keep selfie buffs happy.

Gionee M7 Power Processor, Battery, and Memory

Gionee M7 Power runs an octa-core Snapdragon 435 processor clocked at 1.4GHz. The smartphone seems to handle most day-to-day tasks like switching between multiple tabs, browsing Internet, social media quite well. However, we are yet to put the device to gaming and intensive multitasking tests to know more about its performance.

Gionee M7 Power features 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It supports a hybrid SIM card slot, which means you can either put two Nano SIM cards or a SIM card and a microSD card.

Coming to the battery, it is 5000mAh which should easily last for two days on medium to heavy usage. We’ll have more on that front in our review. My problem is that it doesn’t support fast charging technology which is necessary given the battery size.

Gionee M7 Power Software

Gionee M7 Power runs company’s Amigo OS 5.0.3 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The user interface is different from other smartphones and non-Gionee users might take some time to get accustomed to it. There’s no app drawer and users can simply swipe right to access various apps. Gionee’s OS is very inspired from Apple’s iOS.

One thing that I didn’t like about the M7 Power is that it comes pre-installed with lot of bloatware apps that you might not even need. For example, I found Xender, UC News, Flipkart, Gaama, Truecaller, UC Browser apps pre-loaded on my Gionee M7 Power.

Gionee M7 Power First Impressions

Gionee is relying on a big battery and display for the M7 Power’s success. Still given the kind of competition in this segment, Gionee will have a tough time convincing buyers, especially with a price-tag of Rs 16,999. Other options in the market include Honor 9i, which comes with four cameras and a bigger display for just Rs 14,999.

