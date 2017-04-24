Gionee M6S Plus with 6-inch FHD display, 6020mAh battery launched in China

The M6S Plus is the third smartphone Gionee has launched in its M6 lineup, joining the M6 and M6 Plus. (Image of Gionee M6 for representation) The M6S Plus is the third smartphone Gionee has launched in its M6 lineup, joining the M6 and M6 Plus. (Image of Gionee M6 for representation)

Gionee has quietly launched its M6S Plus in China. The smartphone appears to be a premium device with more power, features and bigger battery. The phone’s price starts from CNY 3,499 (or approx Rs. 32,750) and goes up to CNY 4,299 (or approx Rs. 40,238) for the 256GB variant. The device has gone for pre-bookings, with the first sale to commence on May 2.

The M6S Plus, as the name suggests, is the top-end model under the M6 range. As for the M6S Plus, it ships with a 6-inch FHD (1920×1080) Oncell AMOLED display. It is powered by a 1.95GHz Snapdragon 653 processor coupled with 6GB RAM. The phone comes in two storage options: 64GB and 256GB.

On the camera front, the dual-SIM phone gets a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera with LED flash. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter for taking selfies and video calling. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, USB 2.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, and GPS.

The large-screen sized phone is backed by a 6020mAh battery and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Gionee’s Amigo 3.5 UI over the top. It also features a fingerprint scanner, placed on the rear below the camera module. Like the M6 and M6 Plus, the M6S Plus is fully secured. Essentially, the smartphone has got an encrypted chip that helps secure user’s data on the device.

The M6S Plus is the third smartphone Gionee has launched in its M6 lineup, joining the M6 and M6 Plus – both of which made their debut in China last year. If you remember, Gionee had initially said that it would bring the M6 and M6 Plus to India post Diwali. A lot of Gionee devices never make to India despite making a lot of initial hype. As in case of Gionee M6S Plus, the device will be made available in China to begin with. There is no official launch date set for the Indian market.

