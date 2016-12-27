Gionee M2017 with 7000 mAh battery launched in China: Specs, features and price

Gionee M2017 comes with a 5.7-inch Quad HD AMOLED display with 2K resolution, without 3.5-mm jack Gionee M2017 comes with a 5.7-inch Quad HD AMOLED display with 2K resolution, without 3.5-mm jack

Gionee has officially launched its M2017 smartphone in China featuring a massive 7000 mAh battery capacity, which starts at Yuan 6,999 (approx Rs 68,000). The dual-SIM smartphone features a curved edge display with sapphire glass.

Gionee M2017 comes with a 5.7-inch Quad HD AMOLED display with 2K resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels), and is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 635 SoC. It comes with 6GB RAM with two inbuilt storage options – 128/256GB. M2017 sports a dual rear camera setup (12MP + 13MP), along with an 8MP selfie shooter.

The phone measures 155.2 x 77.6 x 10.78mm and weighs a hefty 238 grams. M2017 is running Android 6.0 Marshmallow running Amigo 3.5 UI on top. The 7000 mAh battery capacity of the device is actually two 3500 mAh batteries fitted inside, and features Quick Charge 3.0.

The phone comes with a fingerprint scanner, but is missing a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has connectivity options via 4G, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C and Wi-Fi. The phone is available in two colours – Black and Gold. Gionee as of yet hasn’t announced the launch date of the M2017 for other markets across the globe. Gionee M2017 comes with two back designs – Metal and Leather. The top model with Italian custom alligator skin back is priced at Yuan 16,999 (approx Rs 1,66,000).

In the past, Gionee has made smartphones with large battery capacities, including the Marathon series; of which the Marathon M5 comes with a 6020 mAh battery. We reviewed the Marathon M5 and found that it was difficult to finish the charge of the phone even with a heavy day of use, but found it equally difficult to charge the big capacity phone considering how slowly it charged.

However, the addition of Quick Charge 3.0 in the M2017 would mean significantly faster charge, that is if the phone makes its way to India.

