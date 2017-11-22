Gionee F6, F205 smartphones with FullView display teased ahead of Nov 26 launch

Gionee has put out a teaser for Gionee F6 and F205 phones on its official Weibo page. (Source: Gionee/Weibo) Gionee has put out a teaser for Gionee F6 and F205 phones on its official Weibo page. (Source: Gionee/Weibo)

Gionee is hosting an event on November 26 in China, where it is expected to unveil eight new full screen smartphones including F6 and F205. Gionee M7 Plus, S11, S11s, and Steel 3 will also be showcased at the upcoming event. Now the Chinese smartphone maker has put out a teaser for Gionee F6 and F205 phones on its official Weibo page.

Both Gionee F6 and F205 will feature a FullView display with minimum bezels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The devices are set to launch on November 26 at an event in Shenzhen, China. A separate poster teasing the M7 Plus, S11, S11, and Steel 3 was also posted by the company.

Gionee F205 is expected to have a smaller 5-inch display, and it will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat with company’s customised software on top. The upcoming phone will be powered by a Quad-core MediaTek MT6739 processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. There will be 8MP rear camera, along with a 5MP front shooter.

Coming to Gionee F205, specifications of the device were previously leaked in a TENAA listing. It reveals that the F6 will get a 5.7-inch HD+ display. Powered by 1.4GHz MediaTek MT6739 processor, the phone will feature 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM.

Gionee F205 is rumoured to have a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 13MP and 2MP lens at the back. It will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat, with Gionee’s customised UI skin. It will sport an 8MP front shooter, and the phone will be backed by a 2970mAh battery.

