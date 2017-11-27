Gionee F6, F205 and Steel 3 launched: Price, specifications, and features

Gionee has launched three new smartphones, including the F6, F205 and Steel 3, in China. Gionee has launched three new smartphones, including the F6, F205 and Steel 3, in China.

Gionee has launched three new smartphones, including the F6, F205 and Steel 3. All three phones feature the FullView display. Gionee F6 is priced at 1299 RMB (or approx Rs 12,743), while the F205 will cost 999 RMB ( or approx Rs 9800). Out of the three, the Steel 3 is the most premium one, which is priced at 1399 RMB (or approx Rs 13,724). The new phones are currently up for pre-order from Gionee’s official website in China.

Gionee F6 has a similar design as the company’s S11 and S11s. It has the same 3D curved glass on the back which makes the phone of a premium variety. The device sports a 5.7-inch (1440 x 720) display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. The internal memory can be further expanded via a microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

On the imaging front, Gionee F6 features a dual-camera setup of 13MP and 2MP on the rear. On the front is a single 8MP selfie shooter. The phone also packs a 2970mAh battery and runs on Android 7.1 Nougat. The device comes in three colour options – Star Blue, Black, and Gold.

Next up is the F205, which is an entry-level phone with an 18:9 display. The phone has a smaller 5.45-inch display with a resolution of 1440 x 720. The device doesn’t look cheap, thanks to an all-metal body. Specifications-wise though, the phone has got the low-end hardware. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor, paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. There is an 8MP camera on the rear and a 5MP selfie shooter on the front. The phone is backed by a 2670mAh battery and runs on Android 7.1 Nougat. Gionee F205 comes in Red and Gold colour options.

Gionee Steel 3 meanwhile, offers a 5.5-inch HD+ display. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. There are 8MP shooters on both sides of the phone. The Steel 3 has a 4000mAh battery and runs on Android 7.1 Nougat. It is available only in Gold colour option.

