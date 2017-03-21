Gionee A1 smartphone to launch in India today: Here’s how to watch live

Gionee A1, which sports a 16MP front camera and was first showcased at the Mobile World Congress. Gionee A1, which sports a 16MP front camera and was first showcased at the Mobile World Congress.

Gionee is set to launch another smartphone in India with a focus on the selfie camera: The Gionee A1, which sports a 16MP front camera and was first showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona last month. Gionee had launched the A1 and A1 Plus smartphones at the conference, but it looks like India is only getting the A1 smartphone for now.

Gionee will also have a livestream for the A1 smartphone launch on YouTube. Users can watch the YouTube video at 12.00 pm or on the Gionee India Facebook page, where the event will also be streamed live.

In terms of specifications, the Gionee A1 sports a 5.5-inch FHD IPS display (1980x1080p) display with a curved 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The Gionee A1 runs the MediaTek Helio P10 processor with 4GB RAM+64GB total storage, which is expandable to 128GB via a microSD slot.

Gionee A1 phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat with the company’s Amigo OS on top. It is a dual SIM smartphone. The highlight of the Gionee phone is the 16MP front facing camera, which promises much better selfies and a 4010mAh battery, which should easily last a day for a user.

The front camera comes with Gionee’s customised selfie flash, with the company promising ‘enhanced facial complexions.” The front camera also comes with beauty settings, which can be customised as per a user’s needs. The front camera has fixed-focus, f/2.0 aperture and flash, while the 13MP rear camera comes with auto focus and f/2.0 aperture and flash.

Watch the YouTube livestream of Gionee A1 launch below

In comparison to the Gionee A1, the A1 Plus phone has a 20MP front camera and dual rear camera of 13+5 MP set-up. It also runs the MediaTek P25 processor, and has a bigger 6-inch FHD display.

Gionee had priced the A1 and A1 Plus at 349 euro and 499 euros respectively. For the A1, this comes to a price of around Rs 24,000, so we’ll have to wait and see if Gionee sticks with this same pricing for India as well.

Gionee A1 smartphone will be available in gray, black and gold colour options. Dimensions of the phone are 54.5 x 76.5 x 8.5mm and it weighs 182 grams.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd