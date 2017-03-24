Gionee A1 price confirmed at Rs 19,999; sale on March 31

Gionee has finally revealed the price of its A1 smartphone, which costs Rs 19,999. Pre-booking for Gionee A1 starts March 31 on Amazon. Gionee has finally revealed the price of its A1 smartphone, which costs Rs 19,999. Pre-booking for Gionee A1 starts March 31 on Amazon.

Gionee has finally revealed the price of its A1 smartphone, which costs Rs 19,999. Pre-booking for Gionee A1 starts March 31 on Amazon. Gionee is offering a two-year warranty along with a JBL headphone or a Swiss Military Bluetooth speaker to customers who pre-order the phone. Gionee A1, which was first unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February, made its way to India on March 21. The smartphone features a 16MP front camera, which is also the highlight of the device.

Gionee A1 features a 5.5-inch FHD IPS display with a resolution of 1980x1080p pixels. It comes with curved 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 on top. Gionee A1 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P10 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD slot).

Gionee A1 has a 16MP front camera which comes with Gionee’s customised selfie flash, and beauty settings. The front camera has fixed-focus and f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera is 13MP rear camera with auto focus, f/2.0 aperture and flash. Gionee A1 runs Android 7.0 Nougat with the company’s Amigo OS on top. The dual SIM smartphone is backed by a 4010 mAh battery.

Gionee A1 will be available in gray, black and gold colour options. Dimensions of the phone are 54.5 x 76.5 x 8.5mm. It weighs 182 grams. Gionee launched A1 Plus as well along side A1 at MWC. However, it looks like the company is only bringing its A1 smartphone to India. Gionee A1 Plus has been priced at 499 euros (Rs 35,000 approx).

