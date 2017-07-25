Gionee A1 Plus with dual rear cameras launched in India: Price, key specifications, and features

Gionee A1 Plus features a dual-camera setup, and a 4550mAh battery. Gionee A1 Plus features a dual-camera setup, and a 4550mAh battery.

Gionee has launched the A1 Plus flagship smartphone in India. It’s an improved version of the A1 smartphone, featuring a dual camera setup and a bigger 4550mAh battery. Priced at Rs 26,999, Gionee A1 Plus will be available across the country starting Wednesday, July 26. The company has not mentioned if it plans to sell the A1 Plus through online retail channels.

First announced at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Gionee A1 Plus looks identical to the the company’s A1 smartphone. Both smartphones have big batteries, metal unibody designs, and improved selfie cameras. However, unlike the A1, the A1 Plus features a dual-camera setup. On the rear, it has a 13-megapixel autofocus camera with an f2.0 aperture, and a 5-megapixel fixed focus secondary shooter with an f2.2 aperture. A dual-camera setup is accompanied with a true tone dual-LED flash. The front of the phone features a 20-megapixel fixed focus camera with an f2.0 aperture, and selfie flash.

Spec-wise, Gionee A1 Plus is a premium mid-end smartphone that will ship with Amigo v4.0 based on Android 7.0. On the inside, it sports a 6.0-inch Full HD display, MediaTek Helio P25 Octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, and microSD support (up to 256GB). The phone is backed by a 4550mAh battery, which should last two days on a single charge. Plus, it also features Ultrafast charging capability which gives users 2-hour talk time in just 300 seconds.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0. microUSB, and GPS. It also packs Waves Maxx audio sound technology, along side a fingerprint scanner embedded into the home button. The Chinese company has also added a 2-year extended warranty with the A1 Plus.

Of late, more mid-end smartphones are increasingly getting the dual-camera technology. Earlier this month, Huawei launched the Honor 8 Pro with a dual-camera setup. Priced at Rs 29,999, Honor 8 Pro features a 5.7-inch Quad HD (2560 x 1440, 515 ppi), Kirin 960 processor, 6GB RAM, 128 GB storage, and a 4000mAh battery. OnePlus 5 also features a dual-camera setup, a first for the company.

