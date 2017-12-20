Gionee A1 Plus, A1 Lite prices slashed by the company: All you need to know

Gionee A1 Lite and A1 Plus can be bought in Black or Gold colour variants. Gionee A1 Lite and A1 Plus can be bought in Black or Gold colour variants.

Gionee A1 Plus, A1 Lite prices have been slashed to Rs 23,999 and Rs 13,999 by the company. The two smartphones were previously priced at Rs 26,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively. The devices can be bought in Black or Gold colour variants. Gionee A1 Lite and A1 Plus users will get two PayTM Cashback Vouchers Codes, giving users Rs 250 cash back on a minimum purchase of Rs 350 on PayTM Mall.

Additionally, people who purchase Gionee A1 Lite smartphone will get 10GB extra data every month from Airtel. Users will have to do a monthly data recharge of 1GB or above for six months to avail the offer. Gionee A1 Plus users will get 10GB data per month from Reliance Jio, on a monthly recharge of Rs 309 for six months.

Gionee A1 Plus gets a 4,550mAh battery with Ultrafast charging technology, which is also the highlight of the device. It features a 6-inch Full HD display. There’s dual rear cameras – a combination of 13MP and 5MP lens. Bokeh effect is also supported on the A1 Plus. The front camera is 20MP. Powered by MediaTek P25 processor, the phone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Gionee A1 Lite sports a 5.3-inch HD screen, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The A1 Lite offers a split screen features that lets users to open two apps simultaneously. It ships with a 20 MP selfie shooter, and there’s a 13MP rear camera. The dual SIM smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, said to offfer usage for up to 30 hours regardless of web browsing, reading or even consuming video content.

