Gionee A1 now available at Rs 16,999: Reliance Jio free data, Paytm cashback, and other deals

Gionee has slashed the price of its A1 smartphone in India ahead of festive season, which is now available at Rs 16,999. Gionee A1 was originally launched at Rs 19,999 and the phone gets a price-cut of Rs 3,000. Further, people who activate A1 on Reliance Jio network with a recharge of Rs 309 or above will get additional 60 GB Jio 4G data. Users will get this additional data benefit over six recharges of Rs 309 or above. Additionally, Gionee has partnered with Paytm to give users two Paytm cash back vouchers worth Rs 250 each on a minimum purchase of Rs 350 from Paytm Mall.

Gionee A1 gets a 5.5-inch HD AMOLED display 1920 x 1280 pixels. It sports a metal unibody design with curved glass coating on front. There’s a front-facing fingerprint sensor, and the smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat. Gionee A1 features a 16MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and dual tone flash.

Gionee A1 is powered by MediaTek P10 processor with 4GB RAM and 64Gb storage (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card). It is backed by a 4010 mAh battery with fast charging feature. The smartphone will be available in three colour options – Grey, Black and Gold.

In our review, we said Gionee A1 is a well-packaged smartphone, barring a few trade-offs. We liked the build quality is excellent, the all-metal finish, day-long battery life and the screen. The cameras are respectable, too. We disliked that Amigo OS 4.0 skin is heavily skinned and comes preloaded with apps such as Amazon Shopping, Xender, Hotoday, Truecaller, Facebook, WhatsApp and Messenger.

