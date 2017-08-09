Gionee A1 Lite with 20MP front camera, 4000mAh battery launched in India: Price, key specifications

Gionee A1 Lite is the third smartphone in the A-series, after the A1 and A1 Plus. Gionee A1 Lite is the third smartphone in the A-series, after the A1 and A1 Plus.

Gionee has launched its newest member in the A-series, the A1 Lite. Perhaps the highlight of the Gionee A1 Lite is its 20-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4000mAh battery. Available in Gold and Black colour options, Gionee A1 Lite will be available in India starting August 10. The smartphone is priced at Rs 14,999.

Speaking of its specifications, Gionee A1 Lite features a 5.3-inch HD ( 1280 x 720) and 2.5D curved glass Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core 64-bit processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The internal memory is further expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The mid-ranger is backed by a 4000mAh battery that claims to offer uninterrupted usage for up to 30 hours regardless of web browsing, reading or even consuming video content.

On the camera front, the A1 Lite sports a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 20-megapixel shooter in the front. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB OTG. In addition, there’s a fingerprint scanner on the back, just below the camera.

To attract new customers, Gionee has partnered with Airtel and PayTm to announce two exciting offers. For instance, new or existing Airtel customers who purchase the A1 Lite will get additional 10 GB data per month for 6 months on on any data recharge of 1GB and above. Plus, everyone who opts for the Gionee A1 Lite will get 2 PayTM cashback vouchers codes entitling customers with Rs 250 cash back on a minimum purchase of Rs 350 on PayTM Mall.

Gionee A1 Lite is the third smartphone in the A-series that has been launched in India. The other two smartphones – the A1 and A1 Plus – are already available in India for Rs 19,999 and Rs 26,999, respectively.

