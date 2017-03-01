MWC 2017: Gionee announces its A-series with A1 and A1 Plus smartphones

With a focus on front camera for selfies, Gionee A1 and A1 Plus feature 16MP and 20MP front camera respectively. With a focus on front camera for selfies, Gionee A1 and A1 Plus feature 16MP and 20MP front camera respectively.

Gionee has announced its new lineup of A series smartphones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. With a focus on front camera for selfies, Gionee A1 and A1 Plus feature 16MP and 20MP front camera respectively. The smartphones run Android 7.0 Nougat, and pack 4GB RAM. Gionee A1 and A1 Plus will be available for 349 euro (Rs 24,000 approx) and 499 euro (Rs 35,000 approx) respectively.

“We have noticed that more and more people are regarding selfies as an expression of themselves and they tend to share their photos through various social channels whenever and wherever they are. As a consumer-oriented smartphone manufacturer, we hope to set up the evolution of the selfie experience and provide the best portfolio at the best price,” William Lu, President of Gionee said.

Gionee A1 sports a 5.5-inch FHD AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P10 processor with 64GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card). The dual SIM smartphone will be available in gray, black and gold colour options.

Gionee A1 has a 16MP front camera with fixed-focus, f/2.0 aperture and flash. The rear camera is 13MP with auto focus and f/2.0 aperture and flash. It is backed by a 4010 mAh battery. The smartphone features a 3.3mm audio jack and Waves MaxxAudio sound technology. It meausres 54.5 x 76.5 x 8.5mm and weighs 182 grams.

Gionee A1 Plus gets a 6-inch FHD in-cell display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The dual SIM smartphone runs MediaTek Helio P25 processor coupled with 64GB ROM (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card).

There’s 20MP front camera with fixed-focus, f/2.0 aperture and flash. Gionee A1 Plus has a dual 13MP+5MP rear camera setup with auto focus, f/2.0 aperture and flash. It is backed by a 4550 mAh battery. The smartphone features a 3.3mm audio jack and Waves MaxxAudio sound technology. It meausres 166.4 x 83.3 x 9.1mm and weighs 226 grams.

