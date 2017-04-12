Gionee: 74,682 pre-orders for A1 smartphone in ten days

Gionee A1 was first unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February. It was launched in India on March 21. Gionee A1 was first unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February. It was launched in India on March 21.

Gionee has claimed to receive 74,682 pre-orders for its A1 smartphone in the first ten days. The pre-orders for Gionee A1 smartphone were opened on March 31 and the company claims to have received orders worth Rs 150 crore up till April 9. Users who pre-ordered Gionee A1 will get a two-year warranty on the phone along with a JBL headphone or a Swiss Military Bluetooth speaker.

“The pre-booking figures, the highest for any phone in the Rs 8k-25k range, are testimony to our proposition of offering advanced selfie capabilities with longer battery life in our phones. To reinforce this trust in our customers, we are hosting mid night launches of A1 in various cities so none of our customer has to wait till next day morning to get onboard for the Gionee experience,” said Arvind R Vohra, Country Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD), Gionee India.

Gionee A1 was first unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February. It was launched in India on March 21. The smartphone costs Rs 19,999. It features a 16MP front camera, which is also the USP of the smartphone.

Gionee A1 has a 5.5-inch FHD IPS display with curved 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 on top. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P10 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD slot).

The 16MP front camera comes with Gionee’s customised selfie flash, and beauty settings. It has fixed-focus and f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera is 13MP rear with auto focus, f/2.0 aperture and flash. Gionee A1 runs Android 7.0 Nougat with the company’s Amigo OS on top. The dual SIM smartphone is backed by a 4010 mAh battery. Gionee A1 will be available in gray, black and gold colour options.

In our review, we said Gionee A1 is a well-packaged smartphone, barring a few trade-offs. We observed the build quality is excellent, the all-metal finish is appealing, day-long battery life and the screen is good with popping colours – even if it lacks an AMOLED panel. The cameras are respectable, too.

