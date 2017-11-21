Garmin Vivoactive 3 fitness smartwatch with GPS launched in India at Rs 24990

The Vivoactive 3 is the company’s first smartwatch to support Garmin Pay, a new payment solution from Garmin. The Vivoactive 3 is the company’s first smartwatch to support Garmin Pay, a new payment solution from Garmin.

Garmin has launched the Vivoactive 3 smartwatch in India. The flagship smartwatch focuses on fitness and features over 15 pre-loaded activity modes. Priced at Rs 24,990, Garmin Vivoactive 3 will be available in selective stores of Croma, Helios and Reliance Digital as well as Flipkart and Amazon. The Vivoactive 3 is also the company’s first smartwatch to support Garmin Pay, a new payment solution from Garmin.

The Vivoactive 3 sports a high-resolution, full-colour Garmin Chroma display that promises to be visible even under direct sunlight. In addition, the company claims the watch’s battery will last around seven days on a single charge. It also features a touch-sensitive “Side Swipe” user interface for quick access to widgets and lists. The UI can be controlled by swiping your finger along the side of the watch.

Garmin says the GPS-enabled smartwatch is designed for keep a track on fitness. It comes with over 15 pre-loaded apps (walk, run, elliptical, yoga, floor climbing, boxing, cardio workout, etc.), a heart rate scanner and assess to stress levels throughout the day, and water resistance. The watch runs on Google’s Android Wear 2.0 OS. Being a modern day smartwatch, it can be used as a notifier when connected to a companion smartwatch.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the Vivoactive 3 is the presence of Garmin Pay, which should enable users to make payments from the wrist. Garmin Pay has recently gone live in the US, but it’s pretty limited at the moment.

“The launch of Vivoactive 3 is a short in the arm for (a variety) of fitness activity users. This is a single device accessible to do away with all your worries and to help you indulge in fitness like never before. Even the fitness wearable audience just got bigger and wider since Vivoactive 3 has the advanced capability to accommodate the diverse needs of a vast population,” said Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager Garmin India.

