Galaxy S9, Nokia phones dominate consumer segment at MWC 2018

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ might not look so different from their predecessors if one goes purely by design, but Samsung is making important changes to the camera. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ might not look so different from their predecessors if one goes purely by design, but Samsung is making important changes to the camera.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S9 and HMD Global’s slew of Nokia phones dominated the consumer segment of announcements at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona. Samsung’s new flagship phone, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will go on sale on March 16 and come with the promise of an improved camera. The two phones will also compete against arch rival Apple’s iPhone X and Apple iPhone 8 series.

Samsung has introduced a new dual aperture technology on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ cameras where the aperture is automatically adjusted for light conditions. In low-conditions, the lower aperture will allow for more light to ensure the camera sensor, thus improving picture quality. Samsung is promising that the Galaxy S9’s camera is capable of capturing good quality pictures even in extreme-low light conditions, which still remains a challenge for most smartphones. The company has also introduced a new AR Emoji feature on the new flagship phones, which is similar to Apple’s iPhone X, to let users create 3D style avataar of themselves.

While Samsung had the big flagship announcement at MWC 2018, start-up HMD Global, which is now manufacturing and selling phones under the Nokia brand introduced five phones at the show. The Nokia 8 Sirocco is the flagship with a dual-curved display, which has so far only been seen on Samsung phones. Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 Android One edition were also showcased along with a budget Nokia 1 under the Android Go program.

