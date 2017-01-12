Galaxy S8 case leak suggests Samsung to ditch the physical home button

The alleged photo is a render developed by popular third-party case manufacturer Ghostek. The alleged photo is a render developed by popular third-party case manufacturer Ghostek.

As Samsung gears up to introduce its next-generation Galaxy S8 in the first half of 2017, a leaked image, purportedly showing the smartphone has hit the internet. First discovered by BGR, the leaked render of the alleged Samsung Galaxy S8 case could offer a peek into the design language of the upcoming flagship smartphone.

The alleged photo is a render developed by popular third-party case manufacturer Ghostek, which makes cases for iPhones and Galaxy S smartphones. The mock-up shows the Galaxy S8 inside one of the company’s Atomic 3 waterproof cases.

Up front, everything looks more or less the same compared to previous leaks. A curved screen with thin bezels. But the most interesting part of the mock-up is a missing fingerprint sensor. It does not appear on the rear of the phone either.

This could mean that the Galaxy S8 might feature an optical fingerprint scanner beneath the display. The sensor would allow Samsung to eliminate the physical home button.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S8 design revealed, first alleged photo leaked

BGR notes that third-party case manufacturers usually get early information about the unreleased products, as in this case. This happen time and again with Apple’s soon-to-be-released devices. The publication further adds that a source said that the render is based on “actual data” acquired from factories that produce Samsung phones, but BGR hasn’t been able to verify these claims.

After the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, Samsung is looking to make a big comeback in the form of the Galaxy S8. The company is hoping to hog all the limelight from its arch rivals as it has asked its partners to supply parts based on its 60 million shipment goal, as reported by The Investor.

If speculations are to be believed, then the Galaxy S8 could feature a 5.1-inch 2K QHD display, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB RAM, dual rear cameras, and Android 7.0 Nougat.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S8 rumour roundup: 8GB RAM, bigger display and more

In typical Samsung fashion, the Galaxy S8 should be announced at this year’s Mobile World Congress, slated to happen in the end of February. However, a report from South Korean site Naver claims Samsung has locked April 18 for the launch of the next-generation smartphone. The report clearly indicates that February launch isn’t on the cards.

The Galaxy S8 is expected to be the first Samsung smartphone to feature Siri-like built-in voice assistant, dubbed ‘Bixby’. The assistant is said to be used by all of Samsung’s first-party applications.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd