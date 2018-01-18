Galaxy On7 Prime first impressions: Not just hardware, Samsung Mall is the deal here

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime first impressions: The phone comes with a new app called Samsung Mall and it has been launched in India starting at a price of Rs 12,990. Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime first impressions: The phone comes with a new app called Samsung Mall and it has been launched in India starting at a price of Rs 12,990.

The mid-end segment smartphone segment in India is currently dominated by Chinese players, like Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo. The Rs 10,000 – 15,000 price range is a critical one driving volumes, and there’s so much competition here. The Redmi Note 4 is a preferred choice for many in this price bracket, thanks to its fast processor, likable design, and balanced performance.

However, Samsung believes their latest Galaxy On7 Prime offers the best value under the Rs 15,000 price mark. And the reason for the confidence is not the phone’s hardware, but an app called Samsung Mall. Fire up the app on the device, tap the camera option, and then point and shoot at items you might want to buy or get pricing information and so on. Your phone will be able to figure out what you are looking at, it will pull up listings from a number of online shopping sites with pricing.

Available in two variants, and retailing for Rs 12,990 and Rs 14,990 respectively, Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime will be available exclusively on Amazon India and Samsung Shop. The first sale will go live on January 20 during the ‘Amazon Great Indian Sale’. But is it enough to beat Xiaomi as the king of the mid-range smartphones? Let’s find out in our first impression of the Galaxy On7 Prime.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime: Design and display

The Galaxy On7 Prime continues to feature a metal unibody design that looks and feel just as premium as the Redmi Note 4. However, this design is not something drastically different, but I would not call it a deal-breaker for now. Below the display, there’s a physical home button that doubles as a fingerprint sensor. On either side of the home button are navigation keys.

Like most of Samsung’s phones, the power button is on the right side, and the two volume buttons are on the left side. On the bottom of the phone is a micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Both the variants of the Galaxy On7 Prime are available in two colours: Graphite Black and Champagne Gold.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime has 13MP rear camera on the back.

The Galaxy On7 Prime has a 5.5-inch Full HD 1,920 x 1,080 resolution display. This is a regular LCD screen and not a Super AMOLED one. Unlike the Honor 9 Lite or Micromax Canvas Infinity, both of which use the 18:9 aspect ratio display, Samsung has still not come out with a phone with an extra tall screen in this price segment. I spent a short amount of time with the Galaxy On7 Prime, but the phone’s 5.5-inch display appears vivid, and the contrast is excellent.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime: Performance and Battery

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime is powered by a 1.59GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor coupled with either 3GB or 4GB RAM (depending on which model you end up buying). There is also microSD card support, and you have a choice of 32GB or 64GB storage capacities. The Galaxy On7 Prime comes with a pretty sizable 3300mAh battery, which should last a day on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime is powered by a 1.59GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor coupled with either 3GB or 4GB RAM.

During my brief time spent with the Galaxy On7 Prime, the phone felt snappy and responsive. Of course, the real test begins when you actually start using the phone on a regular basis filled with apps, watching videos, and using for intensive tasks. Unfortunately, the Galaxy On7 Prime doesn’t come with Android 8.0 Oreo, running instead of the older Android 7.0 Nougat.

Samsung’s native UI is simple and clean; and less of a gimmick. Interestingly, the phone also comes with the Bixby AI-assistant which can be accessed through by swiping right of the screen. We couldn’t test the feature due to iffy internet connectivity at the venue.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime: Camera

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime features 13MP snapper on both the front and the back. Both cameras have f/1.9 aperture and phase detection auto focus. The primary camera does not seem to impress, making some shots unusable. The auto-focus can also be a bit off sometimes, which is another issue with the camera. Still I am not jumping to the conclusions just yet. I will test the camera in detail when I starting reviewing the device.

Perhaps the highlight of the Galaxy On7 Prime is the Samsung Mall app.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime : Samsung Mall

Perhaps the highlight of the Galaxy On7 Prime is the Samsung Mall app. The app uses the phone’s camera and augmented reality (AR) capabilities to identify objects in real time and search for them online. For example, if you were at the store looking for a pair of shoes; all you need to do is point the camera towards the product and the app would automatically look up the price, info, and best online deals.

Plus, you can also search and shop for products across multiple online shopping sites from one single app. At the point, Samsung has tied up with four partners for Samsung Mall – Amazon India, Jabong, Shopclues, and Tata CLiQ. In my brief testing, the app showed accurate results for most objects and so far looks like an impressive feature.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime: Early verdict

While the Galaxy On7 Prime might not be a notable change from the company’s past phones in the mid-end segment, I would still argue company did a great job by installing something like the Samsung Mall app. Seeing the Galaxy On7 Prime and Samsung Mall together is interesting. However, whether that combination works is another question.

