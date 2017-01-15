Former Android chief Andy Rubin to release a high-end, AI-focused smartphone

Former Android co-founder is working on a high-end, AI-focused smartphone. Former Android co-founder is working on a high-end, AI-focused smartphone.

Andy Rubin, one of the co-founders of the Android mobile operating system, is working on an AI-based high-end smartphone. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Mark Bergen, Rubin is ready to announce a new company called Essentials that will be majorly focusing on making AI-centered products, including smartphones and other smart devices.

The plan, according to Bloomberg, is to launch a premium smartphone with an edge-to-edge screen and set the price same as the iPhone 7. At least one the prototype models features a screen that is larger than the iPhone 7 Plus’ 5.5-inch display, but has a smaller footprint owing to thinner bezels.

In addition, Rubin is trying to create a screen that can sense pressure, similar to Apple’s 3D technology. It’s also expected to boast the ability to gain hardware features overtime, which could mean the smartphone might be closer to Motorola Moto Z to support modular add-ons.

The team is said to be testing a design with metal edges and a back made out of ceramics. The report claims Rubin discussed the smartphone with mobile carrier executives at this year’s Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in early January this year. Sources say the smartphone maker are in negotiations with Foxconn for manufacturing.

In its new venture Rubin has managed to gather a strong team of 40 members – mostly made up from former Apple and Alphabet Inc.’s Google. The company was registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, according to Bloomberg, listing smartphones, tablets, accessories and “computer operating software for mobile phones”.

Google bought Android in 2005. Rubin spent eight years with the software giant, developing the world’s most popular mobile operating system. The former Google engineer left the company in 2014 and later started Playground Global, a start-up focused on AI, robotics, and augmented reality.

