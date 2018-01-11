Flipkart’s Apple Week: The best deals on Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 7, MacBook Air and more

Flipkart Apple Week: Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, MacBook, Apple Watch are all eligible for the cashback offer. Flipkart Apple Week: Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, MacBook, Apple Watch are all eligible for the cashback offer.

Flipkart is hosting an Apple Week till January 15 and it will offer discounts and cashback on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch. Flipkart is also offering cashback to ICICI Bank credit card holders who do an EMI transaction. Apple iPhone 8, Apple MacBook Air, Apple Watch, iPads are all under discount and part of the ICICI Bank offer. Here’s a look at the details.

Flipkart and ICICI Bank cashback offer on Apple products

In terms of the ICICI cashback offer, this is only on EMI transactions on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and the cashback will credited to the concerned account by April 15, 2018. Apple iPhone X and iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus will Rs 8,000 cashback. Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus buyers will get Rs 5,000 cashback, while iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus will get Rs 3,000 cashback for the cardholder. Apple MacBook will get Rs 8,000 cashback.

The Apple iPhone SE will get Rs 2,500 cashback, while the iPad and Apple Watch will also Rs 2,500 cashback each. The terms and conditions also include a minimum amount that has to be paid on the card depending on each product in order to get the cashback. The ICICI Bank offer will not apply to ICICI Bank EMI Card, Corporate Card, Business Card and ICICI Bank-American Express card. The offer is limited to the first eligible transaction per card during the offer period.

Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus discounts on Flipkart

Apple iPhone X has no discount on the price on Flipkart, but it is eligible for the cashback offer. Apple iPhone 8 with 64GB storage is retailing at Rs 54,999 on the website, down from the original price of Rs 64,000. The bigger Apple iPhone 8 Plus is retailing at Rs 66,499 down from the original price of 73,000 which is an eight per cent discount. Both variants will get Rs 8000 cashback for ICICI Bank credit card users.

Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus discounts on Flipkart

Apple iPhone 7 Plus with 32GB storage will be available at Rs 56,999 during the sale. If one includes the Rs 5000 cashback for ICICI Bank Credit card users, then the price comes to Rs 51,999 during the sale. The iPhone 7 Plus includes a dual rear camera, and there’s another Rs 18,000 off on exchange. Of course, the exchange price discount will depend on the phone that is being traded in for the iPhone 7 Plus.

Apple iPhone 7 with 32GB storage is also available at a discounted pricing of Rs 42,999 on Flipkart. If one takes the Rs 5000 cashback as well, the price comes down to Rs 37,999 effectively. The iPhone 7 is a smaller version with 4.7-inch display and no dual rear camera. Apple iPhone 7 also includes discount on exchange as well.

Apple iPhone SE is at a price of Rs 18,999 on Flipkart under the sale. (Source: Reuters) Apple iPhone SE is at a price of Rs 18,999 on Flipkart under the sale. (Source: Reuters)

Apple iPhone 6s, iPhone 6, iPhone SE Discount on Flipkart

Apple iPhone 6 is starting at Rs 25,499 on Flipkart, while iPhone 6s Plus starts at Rs 37,999 though the item is now showing out of stock. Apple iPhone 6s is also listed at a price of Rs 34,999 but this too is listed as ‘Coming soon’. Finally, the iPhone SE is available for under Rs 20,000 at a price of Rs 18,999 on the website. This one has Rs 2500 cashback from ICICI Bank. Flipkart has another Rs 18,000 off on exchange.

Apple MacBook Air with Core i5 5th gen processor

Apple MacBook Air with Core i5 5th Gen and 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is available at Rs 54,490 on Flipkart. The cashback is Rs 8,000 on ICICI Bank EMI transactions and it effectively brings the price to Rs 46,490 for the laptop, which is a great deal.

Apple Watch Series 2 Discount

Apple Watch Series 2 in 38mm size and space gray aluminum case is priced at Rs 22,900 on the website. The same watch in a bigger 42 mm size is priced at a Rs 24,900, down from the Rs 33,500 price. The Apple Watch Series 3 does not have a discount on the price, but all three are eligible for a cashback offer from ICICI Bank. The Watch series will get Rs 5000 cashback.

