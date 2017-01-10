Flipkart’s ‘Apple Fest’ starts today: Top deals on iPhone 6, iPhone 7 and more

Flipkart’s ‘Ápple Fest’: iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S, Apple Watch and more deals. Flipkart’s ‘Ápple Fest’: iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S, Apple Watch and more deals.

Flipkart is holding ‘Apple Fest’ on its website from January 10 to January 13 to offer deals on iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6, Apple Watch and more. Apple accessories such as back cover, lightning cable etc as well as Apple keyboards and mouse are also available on discounts on the e-commerce site. Additionally, Flipkart is offering 5 per cent off on all credit and debit cards on purchase of the iPhone 6.

Here’s a look at the top deals from the Apple Fest on Flipkart:

Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7 (128GB) Jet Black gets 7 per cent off and is available for Rs 65,000 on Flipkart. There’s no cost EMI available for the smartphone and users will get Rs 5,000 off + extra 3,000 off on exchange. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 23,000 off on exchange. Axis Bank Buzz credit card users get an additional 5 per cent off.

Flipkart is offering 7 per cent off on iPhone 7 (32GB) Rose Gold, which is now available at Rs 55,000. There’s no cost EMI available for the smartphone and users will get Rs 23,000 off on exchange and an additional Rs 3,000 off on regular exchange value. Axis Bank Buzz credit card users get an additional 5 per cent off.

Apple iPhone 7 (128GB) Rose Gold variant gets 7 per cent off and is now available at Rs 65,000. Rest of the offers remain same as iPhone 7 (32GB) Rose Gold variant. Apple iPhone 7 (256GB) Jet Black option can be bought at Rs 75,000 (6 per cent off).

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone 7 Plus (128GB) Jet Black option can be bought at Rs 82,000. Plus there’s up to Rs 23,000 off on exchange and additional Rs 3,000 off on regular exchange value. Users purchasing via Axis Bank Buzz credit cards will get an extra 5 per cent off.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus (128GB) Rose Gold option can be bought at Rs 82,000. Plus there’s up to Rs 23,000 off on exchange and additional Rs 3,000 off on regular exchange value. Users purchasing via Axis Bank Buzz credit cards will get an extra 5 per cent off.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus (256GB) Jet Black variant can be bought at Rs 92,000. Exchange offers remain the same. Users purchasing via Axis Bank Buzz credit cards will get an extra 5 per cent off. iPhone 7 Plus (32GB) Rose Gold variant can be bought at Rs 72,000.

Read: Apple iPhone 7 Plus review: Buy it just for the camera, but that’s not the only great feature

Apple iPhone 6, iPhone 6s

Apple iPhone 6 (16GB) Space Grey variant is available for Rs 31, 990. Customers will get up to Rs 24,000 off on exchange and an additional Rs 4,000 off on regular exchange value. EMIs starts at Rs 1,552 per month.

Apple iPhone 6s (32GB) Space Grey and Rose Gold variants are available at Rs 46,999. Users will get Rs 23,000 off on exchange and additional Rs 3,000 off on regular exchange value. Axis Bank Buzz credit card users will get an extra 5 per cent off.

Read: Apple iPhone 6s user review: Battery, improved camera make it worth an upgrade

Apple iPhone 6s Plus (32GB) Silver, Gold and Rose Gold colour options can be bought at Rs 56,999 respectively. Users will get Rs 23,000 off on exchange and additional Rs 3,000 off on regular exchange value. Axis Bank Buzz credit card users will get an extra 5 per cent off.

Apple iPhone 5s

Apple iPhone 5s (16GB) Space Gray variant can be bought at Rs 19,999. The iPhone 5s (16GB) Silver colour variant is also available for the same price. There’s exchange discount of up to Rs 15,000.

Apple Watch and accessories are available on discounts as well. Apple accessories and keyboards, mouse get flat 50 per cent and 25 per cent off respectively.

