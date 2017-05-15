Flipkart’s Big 10 sale: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, iPhone 7, Google Pixel and other deals

Flipkart’s Big 10 sale is going on and the company has a lot of offers on smartphones, including Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Apple’s iPhone 7 series, iPhone 5s, Google Pixel, Moto G5 Plus, Samsung OnNxt and others. Here’s a quick look at the top deals for today on Flipkart as part of the Big 10 sale.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4 will be on sale today on Flipkart at noon, and though there’s no special price announced yet, for those who’ve been waiting to grab this phone, this is a good chance to try out their luck. So far, the Redmi Note 4 has only been available online on the Mi.com every Friday, and even then the sale gets over pretty quickly.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is available in all three versions: The 2GB RAM+32GB storage at Rs 9,999, the Rs 3GB RAM+32GB storage at Rs 10,999, and finally the 4GB RAM+64GB storage version at Rs 12,999.

Flipkart hasn’t announced any special price for Redmi Note 4 yet, but it is offering cashback for those who make a payment via PhonePe wallet. However, the maximum cashback you’ll get is Rs 300 only, and this will apply only on the first transaction during the offer period.

Cashback aside, Redmi Note 4 is one of the better mid-range phones in the market, thanks to the extra large 4100 mAh battery, a powerful Snapdragon 625 processor, and an overall performance that lives up to what the Redmi series claims to deliver.

Apple iPhone

Flipkart is the authorised online reseller for Apple’s iPhone series, and the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus have a hefty discount during the sale. Apple iPhone 7 with 32GB storage gets nearly 26 per cent off on the price of Rs 60,000, and you can now get this phone for Rs 43,999.

Apple iPhone 7 in black colour with 256 GB storage is available for Rs 61,999, which is a 22 per cent discount from the MRP of Rs 80,000 price, and the 128 GB version in Black colour is available for Rs 65,999. However, the jet black colour version of iPhone 7 with 128 GB storage is retailing for around Rs 50,999 on Flipkart, which is a pretty good deal.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus is starting at Rs 54,999 which is nearly 23 per cent off from the Rs 72,000 original price, and the 256GB version of this phone is available at Rs 73,999. Apple iPhone 7 Plus in Jet Black is available at Rs 65,999 with 128 GB total storage, which is another good deal for those who have wanted this colour option.

The iPhone 7 Red with 128 GB is available for Rs 66,000, which is a 5 per cent discount on the original MRP.

The iPhone 5s is also available at a discount of Rs 15,499, and you can get another Rs 14,500 off on this phone under exchange. This is not a bad deal for those who want an iPhone under Rs 20,000, but remember the phone launched in 2013.

Apple iPhone 6s is starting at Rs 33,999 for 32GB with another Rs 20,000 off if you have a good device to exchange for this. This is another worthy deal to consider, because you can get the 2015 iPhone for under Rs 30,000 if you have a working device for exchange.

Google Pixel

Google Pixel XL is starting at Rs 53,999 with another Rs 29,000 off under exchange. Once again if you have a working device, you should be able to get this for under Rs 50,000 given the current discount offers. The smaller Google Pixel is available for Rs 43,999 with the same Rs 29,000 off on exchange.

Moto G5 Plus

The newly launched Moto G5 Plus has Rs 1,000 off on the price and is retailing at Rs 15,999 from the original price of Rs 16,999 with another Rs 15,000 on exchange. If you have an older Moto G4 Plus, you can get Rs 3,950 off on the final price, and pay Rs 12,149 on this phone.

Flipkart also has a buyback guarantee of Rs 7,000 on this phone when you exchange for a newer phone later on. Though you will have to pay Rs 399 extra if you want this option.

Samsung OnNxt, J5 and J6

Samsung Galaxy OnNxt has Rs 3,000 off on the price, and you can get this phone for Rs 14,900. The device has 64GB storage space, 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera and a 5.5-inch full HD display. The battery is 3300 mAh on this phone. Samsung’s Galaxy J5 and J6 series have Rs 3300 off on the price. The 2016 edition of J5 is starting at Rs 9,990 under the discount scheme.

Oppo F3, Vivo V5 series

Oppo F3, which is the selfie expert, has an exchange offer on the price. Users can get up to Rs 18,500 off on exchange, and 10 per cent discount with HDFC Bank Credit Cards. Similar exchange offers are available on Vivo’s latest V5 selfie series.

