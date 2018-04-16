Flipkart to launch new smartphone brand, value added service on April 17

Flipkart has scheduled a press event in Delhi where the company will shed more light on the impending announcements. Flipkart has scheduled a press event in Delhi where the company will shed more light on the impending announcements.

Flipkart has set its eyes on April 17, as it plans to reveal an exclusive partnership with a tech giant. The e-commerce company’s CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy has appeared in a 30-second video via Flipkart’s Twitter account where he made a reference to a ‘Big new phone’ launch to happen on April 17 at 12 noon. But there’s more; Flipkart is also rumoured to announce a new value-added service on the same day. Flipkart has scheduled a press event in Delhi where the company will shed more light on the impending announcements.

Although Flipkart has been mum about the two announcements, many believe the homegrown e-commerce player might struck a deal with either Huawei or Motorola for their next smartphone. Chinese technology giant, which happens to be the world’s third-largest smartphone maker, is expected to launch its P20-line up in India soon. This is the first time Huawei will be selling its own branded smartphones in the country. Until now, Huawei is making its presence felt in the Indian smartphone market with the Honor brand. The latter brand caters to the mid-end segment and currently offers a slew of smartphones below the Rs 30,000 price mark.

There’s also a possibility to see an announcement related to the Moto G6. Even though the Moto G6 series is yet to make its official debut, it is possible that Lenovo might sell the Moto G6 exclusively on Flipkart’s e-commerce platform. Motorola has already scheduled an event in Brazil on April 19 to launch the Moto G6 lineup, which includes the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play.

