Flipkart The Big Freedom Sale: Apple iPhone 6 at Rs 23,999, iPhone 7 at Rs 42,999 and more

Flipkart’s The Big Freedom Sale: Apple iPhone 6, iPhone 7, Google Pixel, Redmi Note 4 and other top deals. Flipkart’s The Big Freedom Sale: Apple iPhone 6, iPhone 7, Google Pixel, Redmi Note 4 and other top deals.

Flipkart’s ‘The Big Freedom Sale’ has begun and there are massive discounts on some phones including the iPhone 6, iPhone 7, Google Pixel XL. Additionally, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4 will be listed for 72 hours during this sale. Flipkart is also offering some extra discount if you exchange another smartphone for Redmi Note 4. Here’s a look at the top deals and which ones really stand out.

Apple iPhone 6 at Rs 23,999

Apple iPhone 6 is priced at Rs 23,999 during the sale, down from the original price of Rs 29,500. The phone comes with only 32GB of storage space, and this is not expandable. Apple iPhone 6 will support iOS 11 when the OS rolls out, but remember this will soon be a three-year-old iPhone and comes with an 8MP rear camera and 1.2MP front camera. The rear camera is still one of the best in the business, but if you’re a selfie fan you might not find this as the most appealing option. Still this is one of way of getting an iPhone with a 4.7-inch display without paying more than Rs 25,000.

Apple iPhone 7 at Rs 42,999

Apple’s flagship iPhone 7 has Rs 13,201 discount on the price and is available at Rs 42,999 on Flipkart during the sale. This is once again for the 32GB version so keep in mind that you’re getting less space, especially if you love taking a lot of photos and shooting videos. If you’re not waiting for the iPhone 8, and have been wanting to upgrade from an older iPhone, the discount on the iPhone 7 right now makes it an attractive option. The 128GB version of this phone will cost you Rs 54,999 even with a 15 per cent discount.

Apple iPhone 6s is available at Rs 35,999 during the sale.

Apple iPhone 6s at Rs 35,999

This two-year old iPhone is priced at Rs 35,999 and gets 23 per cent discount. The iPhone 6s comes with 32GB storage, so that same problem continues. However, this one has a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. If you want a better camera on the iPhone, but think the iPhone 7 is too expensive, this can be an option on the list.

Google Pixel XL at Rs 48,999

Google Pixel gets a flat Rs 18,001 off on the 32GB version, while the 128GB variant will cost Rs 57,999. This has one of the best Android smartphone cameras in the market, but the hardware might seem outdated given the high price. Also while Google is giving unlimited storage for photos, videos on the Google Photos app for Pixel users, remember there’s no expandable storage on this phone.

Moto G5 Plus at Rs 14,999

Moto G5 Plus is retailing at Rs 14,999 which is a Rs 2000 discount. It comes with 4GB RAM, 32GB storage and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. Moto G5 Plus might be a good option for those upgrading from a previous Moto G phone like Moto G3 or older series. This phone will appeal to those who don’t want a big 5.5-inch display (this has a 5.2-inch full HD display), and prefer something more handy.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be on sale for three days on Flipkart.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale

Flipkart is having a 72 hour sale for the Redmi Note 4. The base 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant is already out of stock, and currently only the Rs 10,999 and Rs 9,999 variants are listed on the website. Redmi Note 4 has a 5.5-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 4100 mAh battery and is a sturdy mid-range option.

Flipkart exchange off: What does it mean

You will notice that most of the phones have further discount listed on exchange. For iPhone 6s, it is Rs 15,600 off on exchange, with Redmi Note 4 (4GB RAM version) you can get Rs 12,000 off on exchange. Before you think this means the phone will be virtually free, hold on.

Very few phones will get such a high price on exchange. Just click on Buy with Exchange, and enter the company, phone model you want to trade in, and you’ll see the value reflected. The older Moto G4 gets around Rs 4000, while it is only the newer iPhones which will get you Rs 10,000 off and higher. So unless you trade in an iPhone 6s for the Redmi Note 4, the chances off Rs 12,000 off are very slim.

Also Flipkart says it will verify the IMEI of the device at the time of pick up, and devices with screen defects won’t be accepted. You also need to make sure that screen or body of the phone does not have any cracks, dent when handing over the phone. Exchange will only get you a high discount if the phone is in a perfect condition.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd