Flipkart Summer Shopping Days: Samsung J3 Pro, Apple iPhone 6s and other discounts

Flipkart Summer Shopping Days sale will take place from May 29 to May 31, and there are some deals on smartphones, as well as the Apple iPad, which users can consider. Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro is being launched on Flipkart just as the ‘Summer Shopping Days’ begin, and looks like this phone will carry a special price tag of Rs 7,990. Here’s a quick look at the top Flipkart ‘Summer Shopping Days’ deals.

Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro

Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro with 16 GB storage and 2 GB RAM is launching on Flipkart and the price is Rs 7,990. The original price of the phone is Rs 8,490. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 7,500 off if a customer exchanges an older working smartphone for this. Additionally Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card users will get 5 per cent off on the price. The Galaxy J3 Pro will be delivered by June 1, says the website.

Samsung’s J3 Pro sports a 5-inch HD display, 2 GB RAM + 16 GB ROM, which is expandable up to 128 GB. The rear camera is 8MP, while the front camera is 5MP and the phone has a 2600 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt is also part of this sale, and this phone comes with 64GB storage, with Flipkart offering Rs 3,000 off on the price of Rs 17,900. This effectively puts the price of the Galaxy On Nxt at Rs 14,900, though if a user can exchange this for an older device, they get nearly Rs 14,000 off. The final exchange price will depend on the kind of smartphone one is trading in for the Galaxy On Nxt.

Specifications of the Galaxy On Nxt include 5.5 inch Full HD Display, Exynos 7870 processor, 3 GB RAM coupled with 64 GB on board storage, and a total of 256 GB expandable storage support. The rear camera is 13MP, while the front camera is 8MP. The battery is 3300 mAh Li-Ion.

Lenovo K6 Power

Lenovo K6 Power is priced at Rs 8,999 for this sale, which is a 10 per cent discount on the original MRP of Rs 9,999. Flipkart is also offering a maximum of Rs 8,500 off on Exchange. Lenovo K6 Power is the bigger battery smartphone from the company, and sports a 4000 mAh capacity battery, which can last more than a day.

It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM, and the expandable storage support is 128GB, along with a 5-inch full HD display. The rear camera is 13MP while the front camera is 8MP.

Lenovo Vibe K5 Note

Lenovo’s Vibe K5 Note with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage is available at Rs 10,499 in the sale. Users can get up to Rs 9,500 off on exchange with these phone. Other specifications of the Lenovo Vibe K5 Note include 5.5 inch Full HD Display, Helio P10 processor, 13MP rear camera+ 8MP front camera and a 3500 mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE, iPhone 7 discounts

For those who’ve been wanting to buy the big-screened iPhone 6s Plus, Flipkart has it on offer for under Rs 40,000. Apple iPhone 6s with 32 GB storage space is available at Rs 39,999 on Flipkart, down from the original price of Rs 56,999 with another Rs 15,000 off if one has a good device for exchange.

Apple iPhone 6s is available for Rs 36,999 for the 32GB version, while the Apple iPhone SE is available for Rs 21,999. This is for the 32GB version of the phone.

Apple iPhone 7’s discounts are also still on; the 32GB version starts at Rs 45,999, while the 128GB version is priced at Rs 54,499. The iPhone 7 Plus is starting at Rs 58,399 at a slightly discounted price.

Apple iPad

Apple iPad with 32GB storage, the 9.7 inch display is available at Rs 24,900 for those who are interested. This is down from the original price of Rs 28,900. However this version of the Apple iPad is Wi-Fi only with no LTE support Apple iPad with 32 GB storage space, 9.7 inch display and Wi-Fi and 4G will cost Rs 35,900 during the sale. This is a 10 per cent discount on the original price of Rs 39,900.

Flipkart is also offering Rs 1000 off on new Apple iPads. The 128GB version of the iPad with WiFi and 4G will cost Rs 43,900, which is an 8 per cent discount on the original price of Rs 47,900.

