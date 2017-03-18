Flipkart says Moto G5 Plus fastest selling smartphone on the site

Flipkart says it sold over 50 units of Moto G5 Plus per minute. Flipkart says it sold over 50 units of Moto G5 Plus per minute.

Flipkart claims the Moto G5 Plus was the fastest selling phone on the e-commerce portal in its price segment, and the company saw over 50 units of device being sold per minute. However, Flipkart hasn’t given a final number on how many of the Moto G5 Plus smartphones were sold on March 15-16 when the phone first went on sale.

According to a statement from the e-commerce portal, Moto G5 Plus’ 3GB+16GB variant was “out of stock within the first few minutes of the sale opening.” Flipkart is crediting its product exchange program for the boost in sales as well. The company claims that over 4000 older Motorola phones were exchanged the new Moto G5 Plus on the portal.

“True to its #Uncompromise motto, the overwhelming response to the exclusive launch of the Moto G5 Plus reflects customers’ demands to have access to latest and affordable technology. This reinforces the strong belief our customers have in Flipkart, making us the dominant player in the online smartphones market,” said Ayyappan R, Director for Mobiles at Flipkart in a press statement.

“To further fuel the digital transition in India, we are committed to easing the burden of owning a smart device for our customers through Flipkart innovations such as the BuyBack Guarantee program, in addition to product exchange and no cost EMI,” he added.

One of the interesting schemes launched with the Moto G5 Plus is the BuyBack Guarantee program on Flipkart. Flipkart says it will give customers an assured BuyBack price of Rs 7000 on the Moto G5 Plus if exchanged within six months of the sale. According to Flipkart, this guarantee is applicable till March 31, and it can be availed along with an exchange offer of up to Rs 13, 500 off on Flipkart for other smartphones.

Moto G5 Plus was launched in two variants in India. The Moto G5 Plus with 3GB RAM+16GB storage is priced at Rs 14,999 and currently out of stock on the e-commerce website. The more expensive variant comes with 4GB RAM+32GB storage and is priced at Rs 16,999. The phone is still up for sale on Flipkart.

With the Moto G5 Plus, the Lenovo-owned company has gone for a slightly higher price compared to the older Moto G series. The phone sports a 5.2-inch FHD display, has a Snapdragon 625 processor, runs Android Nougat. Moto G5 Plus features a 12MP rear-facing camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), 1.4µm pixels, f/1.7 aperture and a dual-LED flash. The phone has 3,000 mAh battery.

