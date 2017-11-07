Flipkart Samsung Mobiles Fest: Galaxy S7 at Rs 29,990, exchange offer on Galaxy S8, etc

Flipkart Samsung Mobile Fest: Top deals on S7, S8 and other phones. Flipkart Samsung Mobile Fest: Top deals on S7, S8 and other phones.

Flipkart is hosting a Samsung Mobiles Fest with deals on a number of smartphones from the company. Samsung Galaxy S8, S7, Galaxy On Max, Galaxy C9 Pro, phones in the J and On Nxt series are all part of the sale. However, there is no price discount on the Galaxy S8 smartphones. Here’s a quick look at the top offers on Samsung Mobiles on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S8 with 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM is priced at Rs 57,900 on the website. Flipkart is offering “upto Rs 20,000 off on exchange” on the purchase of this smartphone. This could effectively bring down the price to Rs 37,900 if you get the full exchange value. An Apple iPhone 7 Plus is what will fetch Rs 20,000 on the Galaxy S8 series, though the other phones like iPhone 6s Plus or S7 edge fetch much lower prices of around Rs 11,000

Samsung Galaxy S7 is retailing at a heavy discount on Flipkart as part of the sale. The phone is listed at a price of Rs 29,990 on Flipkart with another Rs 25,000 offered on exchange. In fact if you trade in a working Apple iPhone 7 Plus for this, the device will cost Rs 5090 thanks to the exchange offer scheme.

However, the only caveat is that the Galaxy S7 in this case has only 32GB on board storage, though it supports a microSD card. Other deals on Flipkart as part of the Samsung Mobile fest are as follows.

Samsung Galaxy On Max at Rs 14,900 which is a Rs 2000 discount on the price of Rs 16,900. The phone has 13MP cameras on the front and back. Samsung Galaxy On5 is now retailing at Rs 6,490 while the On7 is available at Rs 6,990. Galaxy On Nxt is listed at Rs 13,900 on the website. The On7 has a 13MP rear camera, while the On Nxt series has 64GB storage on board. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro is listed at Rs 29,990 on the website. Samsung J3 Pro and Galaxy J7 and J6 are also listed at a discounted price.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd