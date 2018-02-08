Flipkart Samsung Carnival: Galaxy S7 at Rs 22,990, Galaxy J Nxt at Rs 9,990, and other deals

Flipkart Samsung Carnival: Samsung Galaxy S7 at Rs 22,990, Galaxy S7 edge at Rs 35,900 and other discounts on Samsung mobiles. Flipkart Samsung Carnival: Samsung Galaxy S7 at Rs 22,990, Galaxy S7 edge at Rs 35,900 and other discounts on Samsung mobiles.

Flipkart is hosting a Samsung Carnival on its website, which will be live till February 9 on the e-commerce website. Samsung’s popular mobiles, including the two year old flagship Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge, will all be available at discounted pricing on Flipkart during the sale. The e-commerce player is also offering 10 per cent instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit card transactions made during the sale, and this will apply to EMI-based transactions as well.

Samsung Galaxy S7 at a price of Rs 22,990 is the highlight of the sale. The Galaxy S7 is a two year old flagship and Samsung is getting ready to launch the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ on February 25 in Barcelona. But the Galaxy S7 is still a deal for those who want flagship like features and a great camera, all of which the S7 sports. However, the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge do not come with an edge-to-edge bezel-less display, which Samsung calls the Infinity Display. This is currently available on the Galaxy S8, S8+ and the Note 8 series.

In terms of the Samsung Galaxy S7 offer, Flipkart is offering the 4GB RAM and 32GB storage version at Rs 22,990 as part of the sale. The phone has 12MP dual pixel rear camera and 5MP front camera, and comes with a 5.1-inch Quad HD display. Flipkart also has up to Rs 18,000 off on exchange, which could bring down the price to Rs 5,990, but that’s only if you are trading an older iPhone 7 Plus for this device. Other devices will fetch a lower rate on the exchange offer.

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge, this is listed at a price of Rs 35,900 on Flipkart for the 4GB RAM and 32GB storage version. The Galaxy S7 edge also has up to Rs 18,000 off on exchange, though this price is only possible on a phone like Apple iPhone 7 Plus. Apple iPhone 7 gets around Rs 14,000 off on exchange, and the final pricing will depend on the condition of the device that is up for exchange as well.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt will be priced at Rs 11,900 during the sale for the 64GB version. The phone has a 5.5-inch full HD display and 3GB RAM and 3300 mAh battery on board. This is one of the best deals in terms of storage and specifications that are being offered. The 16GB variant of this phone is priced at Rs 9,999 during the sale but remember you will be compromising on storage here.

The Samsung Galaxy OnMax has a price of Rs 13,900 for the sale compared to the original price of Rs 16,900. This one has a bigger 5.7-inch full HD display, 4GB RAM and 32GB storage coupled with 3300 mAh battery. The Galaxy J Nxt smartphone with a 5.5-inch HD resolution display, 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera is retailing for Rs 9,990 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage version while the 3GB RAM and 32GB version is priced at Rs 11,990 for the sale. Flipkart is offering another Rs 9,000 off on exchange depending on the device being traded in.

The Galaxy J3 Pro with a 5-inch HD SAMOLED display and 2GB RAM and 16GB storage is one of the cheapest options during the sale at Rs 6,990 compared to the original price of Rs 8,490. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 6,500 off on exchange for this phone. Samsung’s Galaxy On5 is retailing at Rs 6,290 during the sale, though this one has only 8GB storage on board. The sale also has offers on Samsung television sets, other accessories from the company.

