Flipkart Republic Day sale: Top deals on iPhone 7, Lenovo Vibe K5 Note, Moto Z Play and more

After Amazon, it is now Flipkart’s turn to host its Republic Day sale. Flipkart’s sale starts January 24 and will go on till January 26. The platform is offering an additional 10 per cent cashback to users who shop using Citi credit cards during its Republic Day sale.

There are deals on mobiles & tablets, appliances, fashion, electronics as well as home & furniture. Let us take a look at the top deals on smartphones:

Premium smartphones

Apple iPhone 7 (Jet Black, 128GB) gets 7 per cent off and is now available at Rs 65,000. There are other offers as well which includes up to Rs 20,000 off on exchange, no cost EMI. The 128GB Rose Gold colour option of iPhone 7 gets the same offers.

Apple iPhone 7 (256GB) gold or black colour variant can be bought at Rs 75,000. The iPhone gets 6 per cent off, up to Rs 20,000 off on exchange, no cost EMI.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus (128GB) Rose Gold colour variant gets 6 per cent off and is available at Rs 77,000. iPhone 7 Plus (256GB) gold colour option can be bought at Rs 87,000 (5 per cent off). Both the iPhones get up to Rs 20,000 off on exchange as well depending on your device.

Apple iPhone 6 (Space Grey, 16GB) gets 24 per cent off and can be bought at Rs 27,990 from Flipkart. Users will get up to Rs 24,000 off on exchange.

Google Pixel silver and black colour variant in 128GB or 32GB storage option can be bought at Rs 66,000 and Rs 57,000 respectively. Users can get up to Rs 23,000 off on exchange offers and an additional Rs 3,000 off on regular exchange value. Axis Bank Buzz credit card users will get an extra 5 per cent off and Flipkart is offering flat Rs 10,000 off on all credit/debit cards.

Asus Zenfone 3 (32GB) can be bought at no cost EMI option. The 64GB variant of the smartphone gets 3 per cent off and is available at Rs 27,999.

Huawei P9 (32GB) in Titanium Grey, Prestige Gold or Mystic Silver colour options is available at Rs 39,999. Users will get up to Rs 20,000 off on exchange.

Nexus 6P Special Edition (64GB) gold colour option gets 27 per cent off and is available at Rs 30,998. LG G5 (32GB) Titanium, Silver or Gold colour variants get 33 per cent off and can be bought at Rs 34,990.

Mid-budget smartphones

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (32GB) gets 14 per cent off and is now available at Rs 15,900.

Xiaomi Mi 5 (32GB) white colour variant can be bought at Rs 19,999. There’s a special price offer for flat Rs 5,000 on Mi 5 and 5 per cent off for Axis bank credit card users.

LeEco Le 2 (32GB) grey colour variant can be bought at Rs 10,999 (8 per cent off). There’s an additional 5 per cent off for Axis bank credit card users. Users will get up to Rs 10,000 off on exchange.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (32GB) gets 14 per cent off and is now available at Rs 15,900. Users will get Rs 15,000 off on exchange, once again depending on the model of the phone you are trading. The smartphone can be bought in gold and black colour options.

Apple iPhone 5S (16GB) Silver colour option is available at Rs 18,999. There’s an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000 off.

Yu Yunicorn (32GB) variant gets 25 per cent off and is now available at Rs 9,999. Lenovo Phab 2 (32GB) variant gets 8 per cent off and is now available at Rs 10,999. It can be bought in Champagne Gold and Gunmetal Gray colour options.

Vivo V5 (32GB) Crown gold colour variant is available at 17,499 (2 per cent off) down from the original price of Rs 17,890. LYF Water 8 (16GB) gets 21 per cent off and is available at Rs 8,599. It can be bought in black and white colour variants.

Lenovo, Motorola

Moto Z Play (32GB) can be bought at Rs 24,999 on Flipkart. The smartphone is listed in white and black colour options.

Lenovo Vibe K5 Note (32GB) gold colour variant gets 7 per cent off, and is available at Rs 12,499 on Flipkart. Users can get up to Rs 11,000 off on exchange. Axis Bank Buzz credit card users will get an extra 5 per cent off.

Lenovo P2 (4GB) gold colour option comes with an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000. The 3GB variant has the same exchange deal, and it costs Rs 16,999.

Lenovo Z2 Plus (32GB) variant is now available at Rs 14,999, with an exchange offer for up to Rs 13,000 off as well. The 64GB variant of Z2 Plus gets 12 per cent off and is now available at Rs 17,499. Users will get up to Rs 15,000 off on exchange.

Moto Z Play (32GB) can be bought at Rs 24,999 on Flipkart. The smartphone is listed in white and black colour options. Users will get up to Rs 22,000 off on exchange and avail no cost EMI offer as well. Moto Z (64GB) with Style Mods is available at Rs 39,999. There’s an exchange offer for up to Rs 22,000 off.

Moto M 64GB and 32GB version don’t have a discount on price, but user can get up to Rs 15,000 off on exchange. Moto G3 Turbo Edition (16GB) can be bought at Rs 9,499 in black colour option on Flipkart. It gets 24 per cent off.

Moto X Force (64GB) black colour option gets 34 per cent off and is now available at Rs 24,999. Users will up to Rs 22,000 off on exchange and an additional Rs 2,000 off on regular exchange value. Moto X Style (16GB) can be bought at Rs 26,999. Axis Bank Buzz credit card users will get an extra 5 per cent off.

