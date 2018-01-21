Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Top discounts on iPhone 7, Galaxy S7, Oppo F3, and more

From the iPhone 7 to Galaxy S7, here is a list of smartphones available on discount at Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale. From the iPhone 7 to Galaxy S7, here is a list of smartphones available on discount at Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale.

Flipkart is offering deep discounts and deals on smartphones and accessories as part of its Republic Day Sale. The e-commerce site is letting customers to take advantage of the sale starting Sunday, January 21, and up to Tuesday, January 23. So this is the right time if you are planning to buy a new smartphone. Customers using Citi credit and debit cards will get 10 per cent cashback and 15 per cent for PhonePe payments.

There are a lot of excellent deals going on the purchase of smartphones, and we have gathered some of the best deals right here.

Apple iPhone 7 32GB

During the sale, Apple iPhone 7 is available for Rs 40,999, down from Rs 49,000. So you will save Rs 8001 on the purchase of the iPhone 7. Customers can also avail an exchange offer of up to Rs 18,000 on the purchase of the iPhone 7. If you own an iPhone 5s then you can probably think about upgrading to the iPhone 7.

Oppo F3 (64GB storage, 4GB RAM)

Oppo F3 has been discounted to Rs 11,990, down from Rs 19,990, meaning a total saving of Rs 8000. Considering this is a mid-end phone, chances are high that it will be sold out much faster any other discounted device. Additionally, the exchange offer (up to Rs 16,000) can further reduce the price of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S7 (32GB storage, 4GB RAM)

Without the doubt, Samsung Galaxy S7 is a great phone to buy even after a year. And at Rs 26,990 (down from Rs 46,000), there is a solid reason to purchase the Galaxy S7. The exchange offer (up to Rs 18,000) on the purchase of the Galaxy S7 reduces the price further.

Google Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 2 XL is available for as low as Rs 48,999 during the sale, down from Rs 73,000. The discount includes Rs 10,000 cashback for those who purchase the device using a HDFC bank credit card. And if you want to exchange your old smartphone, you can get an additional R 18,000 off on the purchase of the Pixel 2 XL.

Lenovo K8 Plus (32GB storage)

Lenovo K8 Plus is selling for a discounted price of Rs 2000 during the sale. The smartphone can be purchased for Rs 8,999, down from its original price of Rs 10,999. Plus, you can exchange your old phone and get a discount of up to Rs 8500.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (16GB storage, 3GB RAM)

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt drops to Rs 9,999 during the sale, down from Rs 10,999. You can also exchange your old working smartphone and get a discount of up to Rs 9000 on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt. The Galaxy On Nxt might be the best mid-end phone in the segment, but it works at the end of the day.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (64GB storage, 4GB RAM)

The Redmi Note 4 price has been reduced, making the device available for as low as Rs 10,999 (down from Rs 12,999). This is the model which comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Additionally, the exchange offer (up to Rs 10000) reduces the price of the Redmi Note 4 drastically.

