Flipkart Republic Day sale starts midnight: Top deals on Pixel 2, Redmi Note 4, and more mobiles

Flipkart ‘The Republic Day’ sale begins midnight of today, January 21. During the sale, the e-commerce website will be offering deals on mobiles, up to 80 per cent off on laptops, cameras, 50 to 80 per cent off o clothing, accessories, up to 70 per cent off on TVs and appliances, and more. People who shop using Citi credit and debit cards will get 10 per cent cashback, while those using PhonePe can avail 15 per cent cashback.

Additionally, the first sale for Honor 9 Lite begins 12 AM, January 21. Honor 9 Lite is the company’s latest budget smartphone that features a double-sided 2.5D glass body and dual cameras on the front and the rear. The phone runs EMUI 8.0, based on Android 8.0 and is priced starting at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM+64GB option of the phone costs Rs 14,999.

Google Pixel 2 XL will be available at Rs 48,999 during the sale, down from Rs 73,000. The discount includes Rs 10,000 cashback for those who purchase the phone using a HDFC bank credit card. The Pixel 2 can be bought at Rs 39,999 with a flat discount of Rs 13,001 and cashback of Rs 8,000 on HDFC credit card transactions. Google Pixel 2 starts at a price of Rs 61,000 officially.

Up next, Samsung Galaxy S7 can be bought at Rs 26,990, while the Galaxy S7 Edge with 4GB RAM is listed at a price of Rs 35,900. Flipkart will likely deals on other premium phones as well, including Apple’s iPhone series, which will be revealed once the sale starts.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 can will available at Rs 29,999 during the sale, down from Rs 32,999 price. The new price includes Rs 3,000 off on exchange. Other deals include Oppo F3 at Rs 11,990 and Vivo V7 for Rs 16,99. Honor 9i, which was launched at Rs 17,999, will be available at Rs 14,999 during the Flipkart sale.

Flipkart has listed a couple of budget smartphones as well for deals and discounts. For starters, the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 16GB variant will be sold at Rs 10,999, while the Redmi Note 4 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available at Rs 10,999. Lenovo K8 Plus will be up for grabs at Rs 8,999, while Smartron t.phone P is priced at Rs 7,999, respectively.

