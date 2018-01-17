Flipkart Republic Day sale: Deals on Google Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy S7, Redmi Note 4 and more

Flipkart Republic Day sale: Top offers on mobiles like Google Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, Redmi Note 4, Mi Mix 2, Lenovo K8 Plus and more. Flipkart Republic Day sale: Top offers on mobiles like Google Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, Redmi Note 4, Mi Mix 2, Lenovo K8 Plus and more.

Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale has been announced and it will take place from January 21 to January 23. Rival Amazon India’s Republic Day sale will start on January 23 and end on January 24. Flipkart and Amazon will offer a wide range of discount across product categories, with mobiles, smartphones, laptops, etc all on the list as well.

Flipkart has put out a detailed page with list of offers on mobile phones and here’s a quick look at some deals to expect during the Republic Day sale. First, the Google Pixel 2 XL will be available at Rs 48,999 during the sale, but this includes Rs 10,000 cashback for those who do an HDFC bank credit card transaction. Google Pixel 2 XL starts at a price of Rs 73,000 officially. Google’s flagship phone currently has Rs 8000 discount on Flipkart and Rs 8000 cashback on HDFC credit card transactions, which brings the price to Rs 56,999.

The other smartphone deal that stands out is the Samsung Galaxy S7, which will be available at Rs 26,990 on Flipkart during the Republic Day Sale. The Edge variant of the Galaxy S7 with 4GB RAM is listed at a price of Rs 35,900. Of course, the Galaxy S7 is now nearly two years old as a flagship, so keep in mind before considering this deal. Flipkart will likely offer more deals on other premium phones, including Apple’s iPhone series, which will be revealed in the coming days. Typically we have seen iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6S series get solid discounts.

Xiaomi’s new Mi Mix 2 will be listed at a price of Rs 29,999 during the sale down from Rs 32,999 price, though this new price will include Rs 3000 off on exchange. Oppo F3 will be available at Rs 11,990 during the sale, while the Vivo V7 is listed at Rs 16,990 and the Honor 9i will be sold at Rs 14,999. However, the pricing includes discount for exchange.

Coming to budget smartphones, Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 16GB variant will be sold at Rs 10,999, while the Redmi Note 4 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available at Rs 10,999. But Redmi Note 4 is more than a year old device and there are newer budget phones in the market with better displays, cameras as well. The Honor 9 Lite, which launches in India today, will also be up for sale during Flipkart’s Republic Day offers. Other phones in the budget segment are Lenovo K8 Plus price at Rs 8,999, Smartron t.phone P at Rs 7,999, respectively. Flipkart is also offering 10 percent cashback in the sale to Citibank Debit and Credit card users.

