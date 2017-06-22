Flipkart Own Your Dream Phone sale: Top deals on iPhone 7 Plus, Google Pixel, and more

Flipkart’s ‘Own Your Dream Phone’ sale is now live, and it will continue till June 24. Flipkart’s ‘Own Your Dream Phone’ sale is now live, and it will continue till June 24.

Flipkart’s ‘Own Your Dream Phone’ sale is now live, and it will continue till June 24. The three-day sale offers deals, discounts, exchange offers and No Cost EMI options on the iPhone 5s, iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Google Pixel, Galaxy C9 Pro, and Moto Z. The e-commerce site is running the sale ahead of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which will be effective from July 1.

Let’s take a look at the top deals offered by Flipkart

iPhone 7 Plus

The iPhone 7 Plus is available at a discounted price. Flipkart is selling the 128GB variant of the iPhone 7 Plus at a discount of 26 per cent and there is an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000 on old iPhones and Android smartphones. During the sale, the iPhone 7 Plus is available for Rs 59,999, down from its original price of Rs 82,000. The e-commerce site is also selling the iPhone 7 Plus with 32GB at a price of Rs 55,999.

iPhone 7

Not just the iPhone 7 Plus, Flipkart is selling the iPhone 7 at a discounted price. The 128GB variant of the iPhone 7 Plus can be purchased for Rs 51,499, which is a 26 per cent off over the original price of Rs 70,000. The 32GB variant on the other hand is available for Rs 42, 499, down from its original price of Rs. 60,000.

Google Pixel

The top-end variant of Google Pixel, the one with 128GB storage, is available for Rs 48,999. It was earlier priced at Rs 66,000. The phone also comes with No Cost EMI and exchange offer with a discount of up to Rs 15,000. The e-commerce is also selling the 32GB variant of the Pixel for a price of Rs 39,999, down from Rs 57,000.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

Flipkart is offering 13 per cent off on the Galaxy C9 Pro. The smartphone, which comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, can be purchased at a price of Rs 31,990. The phone was earlier priced at Rs 36,900. The device comes with up to Rs 15,000 off on exchange.

Motorola Moto Z with Style Mod

Moto Z is available at a discount of 25 per cent. The device, which otherwise cost Rs 39,999, is available for Rs 29,999. Additionally, Flipkart is giving up to Rs 17,000 off on exchange and EMI plans start at Rs 1455 per month.

iPhone 6s, iPhone 5s, and more deals

The iPhone 6s (32GB), iPhone 6 (32GB), iPhone SE (16GB) and iPhone 5s (16GB) have been priced at Rs 34,999, Rs 22,999, Rs 20,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively under the sale. All these smartphones come with exchange discount of up to Rs 15,000.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd