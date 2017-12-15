Flipkart New Pinch Days sale offers: Discounts on Redmi Note 4, Pixel 2, iPhone 8 and more

Flipkart New Pinch Days sale mobile offers: Top discounts on Pixel 2, Redmi Note 4, Motorola Moto C Plus and more. Flipkart New Pinch Days sale mobile offers: Top discounts on Pixel 2, Redmi Note 4, Motorola Moto C Plus and more.

Flipkart’s New Pinch Day sale has officially started from today and will go on till December 17. Flipkart is offering discounts across categories and of course, mobiles and smartphones are part of the list. Smartphone from Xiaomi, Google, Motorola, new players like Infinix are all part of the sale on Flipkart. Here’s a quick look at the top offers which are live on Flipkart.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4 gets Rs 2000 discount and is now starting at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB version. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version of Redmi Note 4 is listed at Rs 10,999 down from the original launch price of Rs 12,999. Redmi Note 4 is a nearly one year old, and was launched in India last January and remains a best-seller from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi’s Mi A1, the Android One smartphone is also listed at a discount price of Rs 12,999 on Flipkart. Mi A1 comes with a dual rear camera (12MP+12MP) and has stock Android with Android Oreo update promised before the end of the 2017.

Motorola Moto C Plus with a 4000 mAh battery, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage is listed at Rs 5,999 on Flipkart as part of the sale. Moto C Plus’ original price was Rs 6,999. The Moto E Plus with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and an even bigger 5000 mAh battery for a discounted price of Rs 8,999. New player Infinix’s Zero5 Pro is listed at Rs 16,999 down from the launch price of Rs 19,999 and this smartphone features a dual-rear camera on board. Honor 6X gets a flat discount of Rs 2000 and is available for Rs 9,999 on Flipkart during the sale, and this one also sports a dual rear camera on board.

Coming to the more premium phones, Apple iPhone 7 is listed at Rs 49,999 for the 128GB version. Apple iPhone 8 with 64GB storage has a discount as well and can be bought for Rs 64,999 for the Space Grey colour. The Silver and Gold colour version are available at Rs 68,999. Apple iPhone 8 with 64GB storage has a smaller discount and starts at Rs 61,999.

Google Pixel 2 XL and Pixel 2 both have solid discounts on their pricing. Flipkart is offering Rs 10,000 off on all debit and credit cards for the Pixel 2 and Rs 8000 discount on the price for the Pixel 2 XL. The smaller Pixel 2 has a flat discount of Rs 11,001 as well, so for those who buy it with a credit card, they can get the phone for Rs 39,999 which is a great price considering the Pixel 2’s camera.

The bigger Pixel 2 XL has a flat discount of Rs 5,001 and another Rs 8,000 off for debit/credit card users, which brings the base price to Rs 56,999. Flipkart is also offering buyback guarantee of upto Rs 36,500 when you exchange the phone later, though you will have to pay extra for this.

Other phones on discount are Mi Mix 2 at Rs 32,999 down from the original price of Rs 35,999 while Honor 8 Pro is listed at Rs 26,999. HTC U Ultra is available at Rs 28,999 and this is definitely worth considering for the camera, features it offers. Samsung Galaxy S7 is available at Rs 29,990 and gets a discount of Rs 16,010 though remember the phone has only 32GB storage on board.

